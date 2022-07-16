2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize money payout is from the $2.5 million purse, with 78 professional players on 39 teams who complete four rounds at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize pool is at $603,172 ($301,586 each), with the second-place finisher taking home $293,567 ($146,784 each). The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $9,085 ($4,542 each) for 39th place.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headed by Maria Fassi, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from the correct 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 35 teams (or top 70 players) and ties, and those players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winners.

The winners of this event will each get 400 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

There are no Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winners.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a one-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

