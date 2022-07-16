2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, who earned the LPGA Tour win in the team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.
Kupcho and Salas wound up winning with a final-round runaway, shooting 9-under 61 in the final round to wind up winning the event by six shots on 26-under 254.
Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis shot a four-ball 59 in the final round to jump into a share of second place on 20-under total along with Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan.
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol, as well as Tiffany Chan and Haeji Kang, both shared fourth place on 19-under total.
Kupcho and Salas won the $603,172 winner's share ($301,586 each) of the $2,500,000 purse.
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational recap notes
Kupcho and Salas picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the first time as a team.
By winning the event, Kupcho and Salas each earned 410 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 39 teams/78 players of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Dow Amundi Evian Championship in France.
2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas
|-26
|68
|61
|64
|61
|254
|$603,172 ($301,586 each)
|T2
|Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis
|-20
|69
|65
|67
|59
|260
|$240,476 ($120,238 each)
|T2
|Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan
|-20
|69
|61
|67
|63
|260
|$240,476 ($120,238 each)
|T4
|Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol
|-19
|72
|62
|66
|61
|261
|$119,302 ($59,651 each)
|T4
|Tiffany Chan and Haeji Kang
|-19
|68
|62
|69
|62
|261
|$119,302 ($59,651 each)
|T6
|Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi
|-18
|69
|65
|67
|61
|262
|$85,008 ($42,504 each)
|T6
|Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber
|-18
|65
|61
|73
|63
|262
|$85,008 ($42,504 each)
|T8
|Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda
|-17
|69
|63
|71
|60
|263
|$66,958 ($33,479 each)
|T8
|Daniela Darquea and Karis Davidson
|-17
|71
|63
|67
|62
|263
|$66,958 ($33,479 each)
|T10
|Lauren Hartlage and Brooke Matthews
|-16
|71
|62
|71
|60
|264
|$50,719 ($25,360 each)
|T10
|Ruixin Liu and Wichanee Meechai
|-16
|70
|64
|68
|62
|264
|$50,719 ($25,360 each)
|T10
|Sarah Kemp and Alena Sharp
|-16
|69
|61
|72
|62
|264
|$50,719 ($25,360 each)
|T10
|Sophia Popov and Anne van Dam
|-16
|70
|61
|70
|63
|264
|$50,719 ($25,360 each)
|T10
|A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh
|-16
|69
|62
|69
|64
|264
|$50,719 ($25,360 each)
|T15
|Perrine Delacour and Xiyu Lin
|-15
|69
|66
|69
|61
|265
|$34,229 ($17,115 each)
|T15
|Amelia Lewis and Paula Reto
|-15
|69
|63
|70
|63
|265
|$34,229 ($17,115 each)
|T15
|Jillian Hollis and Lauren Stephenson
|-15
|66
|66
|69
|64
|265
|$34,229 ($17,115 each)
|T15
|Pornanong Phatlum and Pavarisa Yoktuan
|-15
|66
|64
|71
|64
|265
|$34,229 ($17,115 each)
|T15
|Marina Alex and Karrie Webb
|-15
|69
|62
|69
|65
|265
|$34,229 ($17,115 each)
|20
|Lauren Coughlin and Savannah Vilaubi
|-14
|70
|64
|70
|62
|266
|$26,482 ($13,241 each)
|T21
|Katherine Kirk and Amy Olson
|-13
|68
|67
|71
|61
|267
|$22,611 ($11,306 each)
|T21
|Haylee Harford and Rachel Rohanna
|-13
|71
|64
|69
|63
|267
|$22,611 ($11,306 each)
|T21
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Sarah Schmelzel
|-13
|71
|62
|71
|63
|267
|$22,611 ($11,306 each)
|T24
|Casey Danielson and Lauren Kim
|-12
|71
|64
|71
|62
|268
|$17,426 ($8,713 each)
|T24
|Linnea Johansson and Frida Kinhult
|-12
|68
|66
|70
|64
|268
|$17,426 ($8,713 each)
|T24
|Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok
|-12
|72
|62
|69
|65
|268
|$17,426 ($8,713 each)
|T24
|Peiyun Chien and Yu Liu
|-12
|68
|65
|70
|65
|268
|$17,426 ($8,713 each)
|T28
|Celine Herbin and Morgane Metraux
|-11
|70
|62
|76
|61
|269
|$13,335 ($6,668 each)
|T28
|Cristie Kerr and Stephanie Meadow
|-11
|69
|65
|71
|64
|269
|$13,335 ($6,668 each)
|T28
|Madelene Sagstrom and Annika Sorenstam
|-11
|65
|66
|72
|66
|269
|$13,335 ($6,668 each)
|T28
|Sarah Jane Smith and Mariajo Uribe
|-11
|74
|59
|69
|67
|269
|$13,335 ($6,668 each)
|T32
|Yaeeun Hong and Angel Yin
|-10
|71
|64
|72
|63
|270
|$11,368 ($5,684 each)
|T32
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley
|-10
|66
|64
|76
|64
|270
|$11,368 ($5,684 each)
|34
|Jennifer Chang and Robynn Ree
|-9
|73
|62
|72
|64
|271
|$10,618 ($5,309 each)
|35
|Amanda Doherty and Sophia Schubert
|-7
|72
|61
|74
|66
|273
|$10,119 ($5,060 each)
|T36
|Sadena Parks and Anita Uwadia
|-6
|69
|65
|73
|67
|274
|$9,681 ($4,841 each)
|T36
|Kristy McPherson and Maddie Szeryk
|-6
|69
|64
|74
|67
|274
|$9,681 ($4,841 each)
|38
|Vicky Hurst and Mo Martin
|-4
|69
|66
|76
|65
|276
|$9,320 ($4,660 each)
|39
|Sydnee Michaels and Mariah Stackhouse
|-2
|72
|62
|76
|68
|278
|$9,085 ($4,542 each)