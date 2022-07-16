2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, who earned the LPGA Tour win in the team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

Kupcho and Salas wound up winning with a final-round runaway, shooting 9-under 61 in the final round to wind up winning the event by six shots on 26-under 254.

Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis shot a four-ball 59 in the final round to jump into a share of second place on 20-under total along with Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan.

Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol, as well as Tiffany Chan and Haeji Kang, both shared fourth place on 19-under total.

Kupcho and Salas won the $603,172 winner's share ($301,586 each) of the $2,500,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational recap notes

Kupcho and Salas picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the first time as a team.

By winning the event, Kupcho and Salas each earned 410 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 39 teams/78 players of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Dow Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

