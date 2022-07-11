2022 British Open Championship : What Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa are wearing

Page 1 of 16

The 2022 British Open Championship is the final men's major of the year, with weather-suitable yet beautiful summer looks and colors inspired by the season, as well the spirit of Scotland and the Old Course.

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will be wearing as they chase the British Open.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2022 British Open Championship.