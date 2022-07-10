2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

Kelly wound up winning the 72-hole senior major for the second time in his career by two shots over Steve Stricker on 11-under 269, making critical putts on the final holes to close out the win.

Stricker had a share of the lead late in the round, along with Steve Alker, before the Wisconsin native Kelly finished off a closing 68 for the title.

Kelly won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship recap notes

Kelly wins the 14th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including in their two operated majors: the Senior Players and the Tradition.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jerry Kelly -11 67 69 65 68 269 $450,000
2 Steve Stricker -9 70 65 68 68 271 $264,000
T3 Ernie Els -8 67 68 69 68 272 $198,000
T3 Steven Alker -8 68 66 69 69 272 $198,000
T5 Stephen Ames -6 70 71 68 65 274 $116,750
T5 Ken Duke -6 70 66 72 66 274 $116,750
T5 Woody Austin -6 69 66 71 68 274 $116,750
T5 Alex Cejka -6 64 70 67 73 274 $116,750
9 David Toms -5 66 69 70 70 275 $84,000
10 Marco Dawson -4 69 68 68 71 276 $78,000
T11 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -3 68 68 76 65 277 $59,833
T11 Rod Pampling -3 73 64 72 68 277 $59,833
T11 Wes Short, Jr. -3 71 69 69 68 277 $59,833
T11 Tim Petrovic -3 68 66 73 70 277 $59,833
T11 Rob Labritz -3 70 68 67 72 277 $59,833
T11 K.J. Choi -3 71 69 65 72 277 $59,833
T17 Thongchai Jaidee -2 71 73 68 66 278 $45,000
T17 Y.E. Yang -2 70 70 70 68 278 $45,000
T17 Rocco Mediate -2 68 69 72 69 278 $45,000
T20 Paul Goydos -1 69 70 70 70 279 $38,400
T20 Shane Bertsch -1 68 70 68 73 279 $38,400
T22 Scott Parel E 71 69 72 68 280 $33,100
T22 Paul Broadhurst E 73 68 71 68 280 $33,100
T22 John Huston E 71 69 69 71 280 $33,100
T25 Gene Sauers 1 74 70 69 68 281 $26,667
T25 Bernhard Langer 1 72 72 68 69 281 $26,667
T25 Mike Weir 1 70 68 75 68 281 $26,667
T25 Colin Montgomerie 1 71 70 70 70 281 $26,667
T25 Brandt Jobe 1 72 70 69 70 281 $26,667
T25 Cameron Beckman 1 68 73 65 75 281 $26,667
T31 Brian Gay 2 71 74 68 69 282 $21,150
T31 Lee Janzen 2 70 72 72 68 282 $21,150
T31 Michael Allen 2 69 69 71 73 282 $21,150
T31 Vijay Singh 2 70 70 69 73 282 $21,150
T35 Tom Byrum 3 71 69 71 72 283 $18,000
T35 Retief Goosen 3 72 69 68 74 283 $18,000
T35 Joe Durant 3 69 65 74 75 283 $18,000
T38 Davis Love III 4 71 66 75 72 284 $15,000
T38 Darren Clarke 4 70 70 72 72 284 $15,000
T38 Brett Quigley 4 71 72 71 70 284 $15,000
T38 Paul Stankowski 4 76 69 70 69 284 $15,000
T38 Bob Estes 4 68 68 74 74 284 $15,000
T38 Glen Day 4 73 72 71 68 284 $15,000
T44 Dicky Pride 5 71 71 71 72 285 $11,700
T44 Kevin Sutherland 5 71 70 71 73 285 $11,700
T44 Steve Flesch 5 72 71 71 71 285 $11,700
T44 Tim Herron 5 70 68 73 74 285 $11,700
T44 Scott Dunlap 5 73 75 68 69 285 $11,700
49 Ken Tanigawa 6 72 73 68 73 286 $9,900
T50 Mark Walker 7 73 68 74 72 287 $8,160
T50 Tom Pernice Jr. 7 72 69 75 71 287 $8,160
T50 Doug Barron 7 76 71 68 72 287 $8,160
T50 Duffy Waldorf 7 70 74 72 71 287 $8,160
T50 David McKenzie 7 76 70 73 68 287 $8,160
T55 John Senden 8 69 74 69 76 288 $6,600
T55 Kent Jones 8 74 72 72 70 288 $6,600
T55 Scott McCarron 8 72 73 73 70 288 $6,600
58 Billy Andrade 9 74 73 72 70 289 $6,000
T59 David Frost 10 75 72 69 74 290 $5,550
T59 David Duval 10 72 69 77 72 290 $5,550
T61 Carlos Franco 11 71 76 70 74 291 $4,800
T61 Justin Leonard 11 73 77 70 71 291 $4,800
T61 Corey Pavin 11 74 75 70 72 291 $4,800
64 Jay Haas 12 70 75 73 74 292 $4,200
65 Jeff Maggert 13 72 76 74 71 293 $3,900
T66 Jesper Parnevik 14 74 74 68 78 294 $3,300
T66 Mark Hensby 14 74 72 71 77 294 $3,300
T66 Joey Sindelar 14 72 73 74 75 294 $3,300
T69 Tom Gillis 15 68 75 73 79 295 $2,730
T69 Billy Mayfair 15 75 76 72 72 295 $2,730
T71 Fred Funk 16 75 76 71 74 296 $2,280
T71 David Branshaw 16 73 73 76 74 296 $2,280
T71 Olin Browne 16 74 75 75 72 296 $2,280
74 Chris DiMarco 17 73 74 74 76 297 $1,980
75 Kirk Triplett 20 75 72 77 76 300 $1,860
76 Robert Allenby 21 78 77 76 70 301 $1,740
77 Dan Forsman 22 76 78 79 69 302 $1,600
78 Frank Lickliter 36 74 80 79 83 316 $1,500

