2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

Kelly wound up winning the 72-hole senior major for the second time in his career by two shots over Steve Stricker on 11-under 269, making critical putts on the final holes to close out the win.

Stricker had a share of the lead late in the round, along with Steve Alker, before the Wisconsin native Kelly finished off a closing 68 for the title.

Kelly won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship recap notes

Kelly wins the 14th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including in their two operated majors: the Senior Players and the Tradition.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

