How much money does the 2022 John Deere Classic winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 John Deere Classic purse is a lot of money, and the John Deere Classic first-place payout is commensurate with winning an event on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 John Deere Classic purse is $7.1 million for the event played in the Quad Cities at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

How much money does the 2022 John Deere Classic winner get?

The John Deere Classic pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 John Deere Classic winner's share is $1,278,000 as the first-place payout.

Lucas Glover won $1,116,000 from the $6.2 million purse for his victory in the 2021 John Deere Classic. There was no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 71st-place finisher earning $14,697. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 24 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The John Deere Classic does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.