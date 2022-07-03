2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field: Players, pro-am teams, rankings

The 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour-sanctioned field is set for this event, played at Adare Manor in Ireland.
The JP McManus Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 50-pro field is played out over two days, with this event marking the 19th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The sixth staging of the Ireland-based tournament features pros playing with three amateurs each day, including celebrities and business luminaries competing as amateurs in a pro-am format (with different pros each day), all played over two days at Adare Manor. The pro-am format is a shamble, with the professionals competing in a separate 36-hole individual event.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Ireland in the weeks leading into the Open at St. Andrews.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for charity (with appearance fees for players), with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field
- Thomas Bjørn
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Bryson Dechambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Paul Dunne
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tom Hoge
- David Howell
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Shane Lowry
- Leona Maguire
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Paul Mcginley
- Rory Mcilroy
- Collin Morikawa
- John Murphy
- Alex Norén
- Mark O'Meara
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pat Perez
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Cormac Sharvin
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Ian Woosnam
Top 50 players in 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 7. Patrick Cantlay
- 9. Sam Burns
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Jordan Spieth
- 17. Dustin Johnson
- 20. Brooks Koepka
- 24. Shane Lowry
- 27. Paul Casey
- 28. Tyrrell Hatton
- 32. Bryson DeChambeau
- 34. Jason Kokrak
- 36. Seamus Power
- 37. Harold Varner III
- 42. Adam Scott
- 43. Tom Hoge
- 44. Tommy Fleetwood
- 48. Justin Rose