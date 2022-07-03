2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field: Players, pro-am teams, rankings

The 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour-sanctioned field is set for this event, played at Adare Manor in Ireland.

The JP McManus Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 50-pro field is played out over two days, with this event marking the 19th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The sixth staging of the Ireland-based tournament features pros playing with three amateurs each day, including celebrities and business luminaries competing as amateurs in a pro-am format (with different pros each day), all played over two days at Adare Manor. The pro-am format is a shamble, with the professionals competing in a separate 36-hole individual event.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Ireland in the weeks leading into the Open at St. Andrews.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for charity (with appearance fees for players), with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field

Thomas Bjørn

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Bryson Dechambeau

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Paul Dunne

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom Hoge

David Howell

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Shane Lowry

Leona Maguire

Graeme Mcdowell

Paul Mcginley

Rory Mcilroy

Collin Morikawa

John Murphy

Alex Norén

Mark O'Meara

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pat Perez

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cormac Sharvin

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam

Top 50 players in 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am field