2022 US Senior Open streaming: How to watch online on Peacock, USGA apps, Golf Channel, NBC

The 2022 US Senior Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Senior Open action.

You can watch the 2022 US Senior Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock brings together 14 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, only Peacock has the coverage window.

For Saturday and Championship Sunday, Golf Channel has a four-hour window after Peacock shows the first hour starting at 2 p.m.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2022 US Senior Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 23

Peacock streaming: 2-7 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Peacock streaming: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Peacock streaming: 2-3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26