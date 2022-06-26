2022 US Senior Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2022 US Senior Open is the third major championship of the senior men's golf calendar, with Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, P., hosting an historic US Senior Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in this major championship.

The US Senior Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday and Friday with live golf action from Saucon Valley.

Golf Channel airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app and Peacock. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 US Senior Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 US Senior Open TV times and schedule.

2022 US Senior Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern