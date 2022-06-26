2022 US Senior Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 US Senior Open purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Open field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

It's the 13th event of the new season, with 156 players taking on the Pennsylvania host course

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 60 and ties. This tournament is played at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa. The US Senior Open will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday. What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner. The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list

Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022