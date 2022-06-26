2022 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2022 US Senior Open purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Open field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

It's the 13th event of the new season, with 156 players taking on the Pennsylvania host course There is a 36-hole cut to the top 60 and ties.

This tournament is played at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa.

The US Senior Open will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022 The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $720,000
2 $432,000
3 $275,666
4 $193,249
5 $160,958
6 $142,719
7 $128,667
8 $115,236
9 $104,293
10 $95,795
11 $87,422
12 $80,831
13 $75,318
14 $69,515
15 $64,540
16 $60,395
17 $57,079
18 $53,763
19 $50,447
20 $47,131
21 $44,270
22 $41,410
23 $38,633
24 $36,063
25 $33,825
26 $31,918
27 $30,467
28 $29,182
29 $27,939
30 $26,695
31 $25,451
32 $24,208
33 $22,964
34 $21,845
35 $20,933
36 $20,021
37 $19,151
38 $18,322
39 $17,492
40 $16,664
41 $15,835
42 $15,005
43 $14,176
44 $13,348
45 $12,518
46 $11,772
47 $11,026
48 $10,321
49 $9,907
50 $9,492
51 $9,244
52 $9,036
53 $8,870
54 $8,788
55 $8,705
56 $8,622
57 $8,539
58 $8,456
59 $8,373
60 $8,290

