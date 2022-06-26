2022 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/26/2022 at 3:57 pm
The 2022 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Haotong Li, who earned the DP World Tour win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

Li and Thomas Pieters wound up in a playoff at 22-under 266. On the first playoff hole, Li made a huge birdie putt on the par-5 finishing hole to defeat the Belgian and earn the win.

Ryan Fox finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.

Li won the €340,000 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.

BMW International Open recap notes

Li earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 20th completed event of the season.

Li earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Horizon Irish Open.

2022 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Haotong Li -22 62 67 67 70 266 €340,000
2 Thomas Pieters -22 69 64 66 67 266 €220,000
3 Ryan Fox -20 66 64 71 67 268 €126,000
4 Sami Välimäki -18 69 66 68 67 270 €100,000
T5 Romain Langasque -17 68 68 66 69 271 €71,600
T5 Pablo Larrazábal -17 70 67 67 67 271 €71,600
T5 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -17 64 73 66 68 271 €71,600
T8 Louis Oosthuizen -16 70 69 65 68 272 €47,400
T8 Jordan Smith -16 67 66 67 72 272 €47,400
T10 Kazuki Higa -15 67 72 64 70 273 €37,066.67
T10 Frederic Lacroix -15 70 67 70 66 273 €37,066.67
T10 Darius Van Driel -15 70 67 64 72 273 €37,066.67
T13 Lukas Nemecz -14 70 67 67 70 274 €31,400
T13 Richie Ramsay -14 68 68 70 68 274 €31,400
T15 Jorge Campillo -13 69 70 68 68 275 €26,533.33
T15 Thomas Detry -13 71 66 69 69 275 €26,533.33
T15 Niall Kearney -13 72 68 66 69 275 €26,533.33
T15 Antoine Rozner -13 68 67 71 69 275 €26,533.33
T15 Marcel Schneider -13 71 69 69 66 275 €26,533.33
T15 Brandon Stone -13 72 66 68 69 275 €26,533.33
T21 Dean Burmester -12 69 68 71 68 276 €22,000
T21 Ewen Ferguson -12 68 72 67 69 276 €22,000
T21 Edoardo Molinari -12 71 69 67 69 276 €22,000
T21 Wilco Nienaber -12 66 70 69 71 276 €22,000
T21 Kalle Samooja -12 72 66 67 71 276 €22,000
T26 Wil Besseling -11 69 70 67 71 277 €18,700
T26 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -11 70 70 66 71 277 €18,700
T26 Billy Horschel -11 70 69 65 73 277 €18,700
T26 Maximilian Kieffer -11 68 66 71 72 277 €18,700
T26 Mikko Korhonen -11 72 68 67 70 277 €18,700
T26 Paul Waring -11 70 70 69 68 277 €18,700
T32 Laurie Canter -10 71 66 72 69 278 €15,700
T32 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -10 66 71 68 73 278 €15,700
T32 Yannik Paul -10 69 69 69 71 278 €15,700
T32 Fabrizio Zanotti -10 69 71 67 71 278 €15,700
T36 George Coetzee -9 68 71 69 71 279 €12,000
T36 Sean Crocker -9 70 68 73 68 279 €12,000
T36 Rasmus Højgaard -9 66 69 73 71 279 €12,000
T36 Daan Huizing -9 63 69 73 74 279 €12,000
T36 Martin Kaymer -9 66 72 70 71 279 €12,000
T36 Francesco Laporta -9 68 68 69 74 279 €12,000
T36 Thriston Lawrence -9 67 72 71 69 279 €12,000
T36 Zander Lombard -9 69 71 68 71 279 €12,000
T36 Hurly Long -9 68 69 73 69 279 €12,000
T36 Timo Vahlenkamp -9 69 69 72 69 279 €12,000
T36 Daniel Van Tonder -9 66 69 70 74 279 €12,000
T36 Dale Whitnell -9 67 69 73 70 279 €12,000
T48 Kristoffer Broberg -8 67 73 69 71 280 €8,600
T48 Sergio Garcia -8 73 66 70 71 280 €8,600
T48 Espen Kofstad -8 70 70 72 68 280 €8,600
T48 Jacques Kruyswijk -8 69 71 71 69 280 €8,600
T48 Garrick Porteous -8 70 68 69 73 280 €8,600
T53 Louis De Jager -7 67 71 70 73 281 €6,950
T53 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -7 73 66 68 74 281 €6,950
T53 Victor Perez -7 69 69 68 75 281 €6,950
T53 Marcel Siem -7 69 69 72 71 281 €6,950
57 Joakim Lagergren -6 72 68 71 71 282 €6,400
T58 Steven Brown -5 69 71 69 74 283 €6,000
T58 Rikard Karlberg -5 70 69 70 74 283 €6,000
T58 Adrian Otaegui -5 73 67 75 68 283 €6,000
T61 Nacho Elvira -3 71 68 72 74 285 €5,500
T61 Bernd Wiesberger -3 72 68 72 73 285 €5,500
T63 Jamie Donaldson -2 67 72 73 74 286 €5,100
T63 Richard Mansell -2 69 69 70 78 286 €5,100
65 Rafa Echenique -1 68 72 76 71 287 €4,800
66 James Morrison PAR 69 71 75 73 288 €4,600
T67 Craig Howie 2 69 70 76 75 290 €4,300
T67 Wade Ormsby 2 68 72 78 72 290 €4,300

