2022 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Haotong Li, who earned the DP World Tour win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

Li and Thomas Pieters wound up in a playoff at 22-under 266. On the first playoff hole, Li made a huge birdie putt on the par-5 finishing hole to defeat the Belgian and earn the win.

Ryan Fox finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.

Li won the €340,000 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.

BMW International Open recap notes

Li earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 20th completed event of the season.

Li earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Horizon Irish Open.

2022 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

