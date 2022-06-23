2022 Travelers Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Travelers Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The 2022 Travelers Championship field is 156 players.

The Travelers Championship field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of PGA Tour players competing in a tournament that has found the post-US Open slot.

Travelers Championship format

The Travelers Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Travelers Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with hole 18 played together, over and over again, by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points.