2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/23/2022 at 11:10 am
The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 15th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $837,432
3 $607,500
4 $469,949
5 $378,257
6 $309,479
7 $259,047
8 $226,953
9 $204,030
10 $185,688
11 $171,932
12 $160,466
13 $150,381
14 $141,215
15 $132,957
16 $125,622
17 $119,210
18 $113,706
19 $109,121
20 $105,449
21 $101,786
22 $98,114
23 $94,451
24 $90,779
25 $87,575
26 $84,366
27 $81,149
28 $77,940
29 $74,736
30 $71,982
31 $69,233
32 $66,479
33 $63,729
34 $60,975
35 $58,689
36 $56,394
37 $54,104
38 $51,809
39 $49,514
40 $47,682
41 $45,851
42 $44,019
43 $42,179
44 $40,347
45 $38,970
46 $37,593
47 $36,221
48 $34,844
49 $33,467
50 $32,090
51 $31,181
52 $30,258
53 $29,340
54 $28,427
55 $27,509
56 $26,586
57 $25,677
58 $24,755
59 $23,846
60 $22,923
61 $22,469
62 $22,005
63 $21,551
64 $21,092
65 $20,628
66 $20,174
67 $19,719
68 $19,251
69 $18,797
70 $18,342

