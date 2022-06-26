2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner In Gee Chun, who earned her third-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Congressional Country Club in Maryland.
Chun wound up winning in wire-to-wire fashion, but she lost the lead significantly on Sunday to Lexi Thompson. Thompson, however, made devastating bogeys on the par-5 16th and par-4 17th with blunders with putting and short-game play.
Chun managed to get up and down for par from the back of the green at 18 to win by a shot on 5-under 283.
Chun won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes
Chun picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the third time in her career.
By winning the event, Chun earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.
2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|In Gee Chun
|-5
|64
|69
|75
|75
|283
|$1,350,000
|T2
|Minjee Lee
|-4
|73
|68
|73
|70
|284
|$720,629
|T2
|Lexi Thompson
|-4
|74
|67
|70
|73
|284
|$720,629
|4
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-3
|73
|72
|68
|72
|285
|$468,752
|T5
|Nasa Hataoka
|-1
|71
|72
|75
|69
|287
|$274,854
|T5
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-1
|73
|72
|71
|71
|287
|$274,854
|T5
|Hannah Green
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|75
|287
|$274,854
|T5
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-1
|69
|72
|70
|76
|287
|$274,854
|T5
|Sei Young Kim
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|$274,854
|T10
|Lilia Vu
|E
|75
|70
|73
|70
|288
|$156,707
|T10
|Eun-Hee Ji
|E
|74
|70
|72
|72
|288
|$156,707
|T10
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|E
|72
|72
|72
|72
|288
|$156,707
|T10
|Jessica Korda
|E
|74
|70
|71
|73
|288
|$156,707
|T10
|Stephanie Meadow
|E
|73
|69
|72
|74
|288
|$156,707
|T10
|Jennifer Chang
|E
|70
|70
|73
|75
|288
|$156,707
|T16
|Lauren Coughlin
|1
|74
|69
|73
|73
|289
|$114,331
|T16
|Anna Nordqvist
|1
|75
|69
|71
|74
|289
|$114,331
|T16
|Chella Choi
|1
|72
|72
|71
|74
|289
|$114,331
|T16
|Brooke M. Henderson
|1
|71
|69
|73
|76
|289
|$114,331
|T16
|Jennifer Kupcho
|1
|71
|68
|74
|76
|289
|$114,331
|T21
|Georgia Hall
|2
|74
|69
|75
|72
|290
|$96,039
|T21
|Peiyun Chien
|2
|77
|70
|70
|73
|290
|$96,039
|T21
|Ashleigh Buhai
|2
|72
|71
|74
|73
|290
|$96,039
|T21
|In Kyung Kim
|2
|71
|72
|73
|74
|290
|$96,039
|T25
|Madelene Sagstrom
|3
|73
|74
|71
|73
|291
|$80,947
|T25
|Inbee Park
|3
|72
|73
|73
|73
|291
|$80,947
|T25
|Jeongeun Lee5
|3
|73
|72
|72
|74
|291
|$80,947
|T25
|Jenny Shin
|3
|74
|73
|69
|75
|291
|$80,947
|T25
|Angel Yin
|3
|72
|70
|73
|76
|291
|$80,947
|T30
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|4
|73
|74
|73
|72
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Mao Saigo
|4
|74
|70
|76
|72
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Mel Reid
|4
|72
|72
|74
|74
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Caroline Inglis
|4
|72
|68
|78
|74
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Paula Reto
|4
|70
|77
|70
|75
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Nelly Korda
|4
|71
|74
|72
|75
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Allisen Corpuz
|4
|72
|72
|72
|76
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Alison Lee
|4
|76
|67
|73
|76
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Jin Young Ko
|4
|72
|72
|71
|77
|292
|$60,137
|T30
|Yuka Saso
|4
|72
|70
|73
|77
|292
|$60,137
|T40
|Gaby Lopez
|5
|74
|72
|74
|73
|293
|$40,752
|T40
|Aditi Ashok
|5
|76
|71
|72
|74
|293
|$40,752
|T40
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|5
|74
|73
|72
|74
|293
|$40,752
|T40
|Sarah Kemp
|5
|73
|74
|72
|74
|293
|$40,752
|T40
|Kelly Tan
|5
|76
|70
|70
|77
|293
|$40,752
|T40
|Matilda Castren
|5
|76
|67
|73
|77
|293
|$40,752
|T46
|Xiyu Lin
|6
|73
|68
|77
|76
|294
|$40,752
|T46
|Cheyenne Knight
|6
|72
|72
|73
|77
|294
|$40,752
|T46
|Lydia Ko
|6
|72
|67
|76
|79
|294
|$40,752
|49
|So Yeon Ryu
|7
|78
|69
|71
|77
|295
|$33,383
|T50
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|8
|78
|68
|77
|73
|296
|$30,639
|T50
|Stacy Lewis
|8
|76
|68
|75
|77
|296
|$30,639
|T50
|A Lim Kim
|8
|71
|72
|76
|77
|296
|$30,639
|T50
|Mirim Lee
|8
|73
|74
|71
|78
|296
|$30,639
|T54
|Leona Maguire
|9
|74
|72
|77
|74
|297
|$26,068
|T54
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|9
|72
|72
|79
|74
|297
|$26,068
|T54
|Elizabeth Szokol
|9
|74
|73
|75
|75
|297
|$26,068
|T54
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|9
|74
|73
|73
|77
|297
|$26,068
|T54
|Pornanong Phatlum
|9
|69
|72
|78
|78
|297
|$26,068
|T54
|Ryann O'Toole
|9
|72
|73
|73
|79
|297
|$26,068
|T60
|Muni He
|10
|73
|71
|77
|77
|298
|$22,639
|T60
|Brittany Altomare
|10
|75
|72
|71
|80
|298
|$22,639
|T62
|Sung Hyun Park
|11
|75
|68
|79
|77
|299
|$21,721
|T62
|Brianna Do
|11
|73
|72
|75
|79
|299
|$21,721
|64
|Na Rin An
|12
|74
|73
|73
|80
|300
|$21,040
|T65
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|13
|74
|73
|76
|78
|301
|$20,122
|T65
|Robynn Ree
|13
|73
|70
|78
|80
|301
|$20,122
|T65
|Sophia Schubert
|13
|73
|74
|72
|82
|301
|$20,122
|T68
|Jennifer Song
|15
|73
|74
|78
|78
|303
|$18,977
|T68
|Gerina Mendoza
|15
|79
|68
|77
|79
|303
|$18,977
|70
|Cydney Clanton
|18
|74
|70
|79
|83
|306
|$18,295
|71
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|20
|73
|73
|84
|78
|308
|$18,068