2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/26/2022 at 4:26 pm
The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner In Gee Chun, who earned her third-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Congressional Country Club in Maryland.

Chun wound up winning in wire-to-wire fashion, but she lost the lead significantly on Sunday to Lexi Thompson. Thompson, however, made devastating bogeys on the par-5 16th and par-4 17th with blunders with putting and short-game play.

Chun managed to get up and down for par from the back of the green at 18 to win by a shot on 5-under 283.

Chun won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Chun picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the third time in her career.

By winning the event, Chun earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 In Gee Chun -5 64 69 75 75 283 $1,350,000
T2 Minjee Lee -4 73 68 73 70 284 $720,629
T2 Lexi Thompson -4 74 67 70 73 284 $720,629
4 Atthaya Thitikul -3 73 72 68 72 285 $468,752
T5 Nasa Hataoka -1 71 72 75 69 287 $274,854
T5 Hyo Joo Kim -1 73 72 71 71 287 $274,854
T5 Hannah Green -1 71 69 72 75 287 $274,854
T5 Hye-Jin Choi -1 69 72 70 76 287 $274,854
T5 Sei Young Kim -1 71 69 71 76 287 $274,854
T10 Lilia Vu E 75 70 73 70 288 $156,707
T10 Eun-Hee Ji E 74 70 72 72 288 $156,707
T10 Stephanie Kyriacou E 72 72 72 72 288 $156,707
T10 Jessica Korda E 74 70 71 73 288 $156,707
T10 Stephanie Meadow E 73 69 72 74 288 $156,707
T10 Jennifer Chang E 70 70 73 75 288 $156,707
T16 Lauren Coughlin 1 74 69 73 73 289 $114,331
T16 Anna Nordqvist 1 75 69 71 74 289 $114,331
T16 Chella Choi 1 72 72 71 74 289 $114,331
T16 Brooke M. Henderson 1 71 69 73 76 289 $114,331
T16 Jennifer Kupcho 1 71 68 74 76 289 $114,331
T21 Georgia Hall 2 74 69 75 72 290 $96,039
T21 Peiyun Chien 2 77 70 70 73 290 $96,039
T21 Ashleigh Buhai 2 72 71 74 73 290 $96,039
T21 In Kyung Kim 2 71 72 73 74 290 $96,039
T25 Madelene Sagstrom 3 73 74 71 73 291 $80,947
T25 Inbee Park 3 72 73 73 73 291 $80,947
T25 Jeongeun Lee5 3 73 72 72 74 291 $80,947
T25 Jenny Shin 3 74 73 69 75 291 $80,947
T25 Angel Yin 3 72 70 73 76 291 $80,947
T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn 4 73 74 73 72 292 $60,137
T30 Mao Saigo 4 74 70 76 72 292 $60,137
T30 Mel Reid 4 72 72 74 74 292 $60,137
T30 Caroline Inglis 4 72 68 78 74 292 $60,137
T30 Paula Reto 4 70 77 70 75 292 $60,137
T30 Nelly Korda 4 71 74 72 75 292 $60,137
T30 Allisen Corpuz 4 72 72 72 76 292 $60,137
T30 Alison Lee 4 76 67 73 76 292 $60,137
T30 Jin Young Ko 4 72 72 71 77 292 $60,137
T30 Yuka Saso 4 72 70 73 77 292 $60,137
T40 Gaby Lopez 5 74 72 74 73 293 $40,752
T40 Aditi Ashok 5 76 71 72 74 293 $40,752
T40 Wei-Ling Hsu 5 74 73 72 74 293 $40,752
T40 Sarah Kemp 5 73 74 72 74 293 $40,752
T40 Kelly Tan 5 76 70 70 77 293 $40,752
T40 Matilda Castren 5 76 67 73 77 293 $40,752
T46 Xiyu Lin 6 73 68 77 76 294 $40,752
T46 Cheyenne Knight 6 72 72 73 77 294 $40,752
T46 Lydia Ko 6 72 67 76 79 294 $40,752
49 So Yeon Ryu 7 78 69 71 77 295 $33,383
T50 Emily Kristine Pedersen 8 78 68 77 73 296 $30,639
T50 Stacy Lewis 8 76 68 75 77 296 $30,639
T50 A Lim Kim 8 71 72 76 77 296 $30,639
T50 Mirim Lee 8 73 74 71 78 296 $30,639
T54 Leona Maguire 9 74 72 77 74 297 $26,068
T54 Moriya Jutanugarn 9 72 72 79 74 297 $26,068
T54 Elizabeth Szokol 9 74 73 75 75 297 $26,068
T54 Ariya Jutanugarn 9 74 73 73 77 297 $26,068
T54 Pornanong Phatlum 9 69 72 78 78 297 $26,068
T54 Ryann O'Toole 9 72 73 73 79 297 $26,068
T60 Muni He 10 73 71 77 77 298 $22,639
T60 Brittany Altomare 10 75 72 71 80 298 $22,639
T62 Sung Hyun Park 11 75 68 79 77 299 $21,721
T62 Brianna Do 11 73 72 75 79 299 $21,721
64 Na Rin An 12 74 73 73 80 300 $21,040
T65 Bianca Pagdanganan 13 74 73 76 78 301 $20,122
T65 Robynn Ree 13 73 70 78 80 301 $20,122
T65 Sophia Schubert 13 73 74 72 82 301 $20,122
T68 Jennifer Song 15 73 74 78 78 303 $18,977
T68 Gerina Mendoza 15 79 68 77 79 303 $18,977
70 Cydney Clanton 18 74 70 79 83 306 $18,295
71 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 20 73 73 84 78 308 $18,068

