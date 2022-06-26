2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner In Gee Chun, who earned her third-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Congressional Country Club in Maryland.

Chun wound up winning in wire-to-wire fashion, but she lost the lead significantly on Sunday to Lexi Thompson. Thompson, however, made devastating bogeys on the par-5 16th and par-4 17th with blunders with putting and short-game play.

Chun managed to get up and down for par from the back of the green at 18 to win by a shot on 5-under 283.

Chun won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Chun picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the third time in her career.

By winning the event, Chun earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details