2022 Travelers Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 Travelers Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/20/2022 at 2:07 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Travelers Championship purse is set for $8.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,494,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Travelers Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is the event in Connecticut on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

This is the 36th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

Travelers Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $8,300,000
Winner's share: $1,494,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Travelers Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,494,000
2 $904,700
3 $572,700
4 $406,700
5 $340,300
6 $300,875
7 $280,125
8 $259,375
9 $242,775
10 $226,175
11 $209,575
12 $192,975
13 $176,375
14 $159,775
15 $151,475
16 $143,175
17 $134,875
18 $126,575
19 $118,275
20 $109,975
21 $101,675
22 $93,375
23 $86,735
24 $80,095
25 $73,455
26 $66,815
27 $64,325
28 $61,835
29 $59,345
30 $56,855
31 $54,365
32 $51,875
33 $49,385
34 $47,310
35 $45,235
36 $43,160
37 $41,085
38 $39,425
39 $37,765
40 $36,105
41 $34,445
42 $32,785
43 $31,125
44 $29,465
45 $27,805
46 $26,145
47 $24,485
48 $23,157
49 $21,995
50 $21,331
51 $20,833
52 $20,335
53 $20,003
54 $19,671
55 $19,505
56 $19,339
57 $19,173
58 $19,007
59 $18,841
60 $18,675
61 $18,509
62 $18,343
63 $18,177
64 $18,011
65 $17,845

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.