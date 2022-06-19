2022 US Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 US Open prize money payout is from the $17.5 million purse, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of US Open prize pool is at $3,150,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,890,000. The US Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $36,852.

The US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 US Open from the correct 2022 US Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 60 players and ties, and those 64 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. Four amateurs made the cut and are not paid for their week.

All professionals missing the cut are paid $10,000 for their two-round effort.

The 2022 US Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the USGA adding money to the purse if more than 60 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year US Open exemptions, five years of berths into the other three majors and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 US Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout