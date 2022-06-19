2022 Meijer LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Meijer LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

06/19/2022 at 10:37 am

06/19/2022 at 10:37 am
The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $375,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 15th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

Meijer LPGA Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $2,500,000
Winner's share: $375,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Meijer LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $375,000
2 $232,620
3 $168,750
4 $130,541
5 $105,071
6 $85,966
7 $71,958
8 $63,043
9 $56,675
10 $51,580
11 $47,759
12 $44,574
13 $41,773
14 $39,226
15 $36,933
16 $34,895
17 $33,114
18 $31,585
19 $30,311
20 $29,291
21 $28,274
22 $27,254
23 $26,236
24 $25,216
25 $24,326
26 $23,435
27 $22,541
28 $21,650
29 $20,760
30 $19,995
31 $19,231
32 $18,466
33 $17,703
34 $16,938
35 $16,303
36 $15,665
37 $15,029
38 $14,391
39 $13,754
40 $13,245
41 $12,736
42 $12,228
43 $11,716
44 $11,208
45 $10,825
46 $10,443
47 $10,061
48 $9,679
49 $9,296
50 $8,914
51 $8,661
52 $8,405
53 $8,150
54 $7,896
55 $7,641
56 $7,385
57 $7,133
58 $6,876
59 $6,624
60 $6,368
61 $6,241
62 $6,113
63 $5,986
64 $5,859
65 $5,730
66 $5,604
67 $5,478
68 $5,348
69 $5,221
70 $5,095

