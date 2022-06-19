2022 Meijer LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
06/19/2022 at 4:15 pm
The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic prize money payout is from the $2.5 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Meijer LPGA Classic prize pool is at $375,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $160,459. The Meijer LPGA Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $4,513 for 78th place.

The Meijer LPGA Classic field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic from the correct 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Meijer LPGA Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $375,000
2 $228,172
3 $165,523
4 $128,045
5 $103,062
6 $84,323
7 $70,582
8 $61,838
9 $55,592
10 $50,594
11 $46,845
12 $43,722
13 $40,974
14 $38,476
15 $36,227
16 $34,228
17 $32,481
18 $30,981
19 $29,732
20 $28,732
21 $27,734
22 $26,733
23 $25,735
24 $24,735
25 $23,861
26 $22,987
27 $22,111
28 $21,237
29 $20,363
30 $19,613
31 $18,863
32 $18,114
33 $17,364
34 $16,614
35 $15,991
36 $15,365
37 $14,742
38 $14,117
39 $13,491
40 $12,992
41 $12,493
42 $11,994
43 $11,492
44 $10,993
45 $10,618
46 $10,244
47 $9,869
48 $9,494
49 $9,119
50 $8,744
51 $8,496
52 $8,245
53 $7,994
54 $7,746
55 $7,495
56 $7,245
57 $6,996
58 $6,746
59 $6,497
60 $6,247
61 $6,122
62 $5,996
63 $5,872
64 $5,748
65 $5,621
66 $5,497
67 $5,373
68 $5,246
69 $5,122
70 $4,998
71 $4,936
72 $4,871
73 $4,809
74 $4,747
75 $4,690
76 $4,631
77 $4,572
78 $4,513

