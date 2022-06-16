2022 US Open streaming: How to watch online on Peacock, US Open apps, USA, NBC

The 2022 US Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Pine Needles in North Carolina. With online streams from NBC and USA Network, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Open action.

You can watch the 2022 US Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of USA Network, NBC and Peacock brings together 41.5 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Peacock kicks off the broadcast with two hours and 45 minutes of streaming before moving to USA Network. On Saturday, things start on Peacock, then go to NBC for the remainder of the day.

For Championship Sunday, Peacock opens, then USA Network starts things on boradcast TV before NBC takes the event to a conclusion.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and USA Network apps and websites. To watch Peacock-exclusive coverage, you must suscribe to Peacock Premium for $5 per month.

Also, for each of the first two days, the USGA website and apps are streaming a morning featured group and an afternoon featured group.

2022 US Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 16

Peacock streaming: 6:45-9:30 a.m.

USA Network broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

USA Network broadcast: 5-7 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 7-8 p.m.

US Open featured groups: 7:25 a.m. - 6 p.m.

US Open featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Peacock streaming: 6:45-9:30 a.m.

USA Network broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 7-8 p.m.

US Open featured groups: 7:25 a.m. - 6 p.m.

US Open featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Peacock streaming: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-8 p.m.

US Open featured groups: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

US Open featured holes: 12-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19