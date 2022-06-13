Where is The Country Club and the 2022 US Open located?

The Country Club is home to the 2022 US Open and its renovated and restored composite golf course, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home this year to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet: the US Open. The Boston area course has some of the best views in the world.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where The Country Club is located.

Where is The Country Club located?

The Country Club is in Massachusetts, just outside the Boston area. The Country Club is located on the edge of the Chestnut Hill area.

The Country Club sits in Brookline, Mass., which is just southwest of downtown Boston.

Neighboring towns to Brookline, Mass., include Boston, Milton and Needham.

Which airports are near The Country Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to The Country Club is Boston, the Logan International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30- or 45-minute drive from the airports to The Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near The Country Club?

The Country Club is a great private golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Oakley Country Club is a short drive from The Country Club, though Boston boasts tremendous municipal and public golf as well.