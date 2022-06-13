2022 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
06/13/2022
The 2022 US Open purse is set for $12.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,250,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the US Open prize money distribution chart.

The US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the third men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the third major of the season on the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the USGA.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut.

The 2022 US Open payout will almost certainly be increased to at least $15 million to keep pace with the PGA Championship and The Players Championship.

The event is played this year at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

This is the 35th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2021-2022 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year US Open exemption, as well berths into the next five years of the other three majors, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Based on 2021 purse

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,250,000
2 $1,350,000
3 $861,457
4 $603,903
5 $502,993
6 $445,997
7 $402,083
8 $360,113
9 $325,916
10 $299,360
11 $273,194
12 $252,597
13 $235,369
14 $217,234
15 $201,689
16 $188,735
17 $178,372
18 $168,009
19 $157,646
20 $147,283
21 $138,345
22 $129,407
23 $120,728
24 $112,697
25 $105,702
26 $99,743
27 $95,209
28 $91,194
29 $87,308
30 $83,422
31 $79,535
32 $75,649
33 $71,763
34 $68,266
35 $65,416
36 $62,566
37 $59,846
38 $57,255
39 $54,664
40 $52,074
41 $49,483
42 $46,892
43 $44,301
44 $41,711
45 $39,120
46 $36,788
47 $34,456
48 $32,254
49 $30,959
50 $29,664
51 $28,886
52 $28,239
53 $27,720
54 $27,461
55 $27,202
56 $26,943
57 $26,684
58 $26,425
59 $26,166
60 $25,907

