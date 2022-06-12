How much money does the 2022 RBC Canadian Open winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open purse is a lot of money, and the RBC Canadian Open first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open purse is $8.7 million for the event played in the Toronto area at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How much money does the 2022 RBC Canadian Open winner get?

The RBC Canadian Open pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 RBC Canadian Open winner's share is $1,566,000 as the first-place payout.

The event was last played in 2019, when Rory McIlroy won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 70th-place finisher earning $17,835. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 46 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The RBC Canadian Open does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.