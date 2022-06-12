2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/12/2022 at 1:09 pm
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final leaderboard is headed by winner Charl Schwartzel, who earned the LIV Golf win at Centurion Club in England.

Schwartzel held the lead going into the final round of the 54-hole event. He held on throughout the final round, including a bogey at his finishing hole, the par-5 18th, to win by a shot on 7-under 203.

Hennie du Plessis, a fellow South African and teammate in the team competition, finished in solo second place and a shot behind Schwartzel.

Branden Grace and Peter Uihlein finished in joint third.

Schwartzel won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series London recap notes

Schwartzel earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Schwartzel would have earned 24 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Stinger team finished first by 14 shots, with the four team members (Schwartzel, du Plessis, Grace and Louis Oosthuizen) splitting $3 milllion. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Majesticks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Charl Schwartzel -7 65 66 72 203 $4,000,000
2 Hennie Du Plessis -6 66 68 70 204 $2,125,000
T3 Branden Grace -5 68 72 65 205 $1,275,000
T3 Peter Uihlein -5 70 66 69 205 $1,275,000
5 Sam Horsfield -3 69 70 68 207 $975,000
T6 Oliver Bekker -2 70 67 71 208 $737,500
T6 Adrian Otaegui -2 70 70 68 208 $737,500
8 Dustin Johnson -1 69 70 70 209 $625,000
9 Talor Gooch E 71 70 69 210 $580,000
T10 Louis Oosthuizen 1 72 69 70 211 $516,667
T10 Justin Harding 1 68 74 69 211 $516,667
T10 Graeme Mcdowell 1 74 71 66 211 $516,667
T13 Ryosuke Kinoshita 2 73 67 72 212 $315,000
T13 Pablo Larrazabal 2 72 69 71 212 $315,000
T15 Jinichiro Kozuma 3 73 70 70 213 $245,000
T15 Martin Kaymer 3 74 70 69 213 $245,000
T17 Laurie Canter 4 69 74 71 214 $226,000
T17 Jc Ritchie 4 73 70 71 214 $226,000
T17 Richard Bland 4 73 74 67 214 $226,000
T20 Scott Vincent 5 67 72 76 215 $190,000
T20 Ian Poulter 5 75 66 74 215 $190,000
T22 Sergio Garcia 6 71 70 75 216 $170,000
T22 Wade Ormsby 6 71 72 73 216 $170,000
T22 Shaun Norris 6 73 72 71 216 $170,000
T25 Phachara Khongwatmai 7 67 72 78 217 $163,000
T25 Ian Snyman 7 71 71 75 217 $163,000
T25 James Piot 7 71 73 73 217 $163,000
T25 Matt Jones 7 74 70 73 217 $163,000
29 Lee Westwood 8 75 71 72 218 $158,000
T30 Jediah Morgan 9 73 70 76 219 $154,000
T30 Viraj Madappa 9 71 74 74 219 $154,000
T30 Hudson Swafford 9 77 73 69 219 $154,000
T33 Chase Koepka 10 70 72 78 220 $146,000
T33 Phil Mickelson 10 69 75 76 220 $146,000
T33 Travis Smyth 10 75 69 76 220 $146,000
T33 Kevin Na 10 73 71 76 220 $146,000
T33 Kevin Yuan 10 73 72 75 220 $146,000
T38 Ratchanon Chantananuwat 11 73 70 78 221 $136,000
T38 Hideto Tanihara 11 70 77 74 221 $136,000
T38 Oliver Fisher 11 73 76 72 221 $136,000
T38 David Puig 11 74 74 73 221 $136,000
T38 Blake Windred 11 78 72 71 221 $136,000
T43 Sihwan Kim 14 78 69 77 224 $129,000
T43 Bernd Wiesberger 14 77 72 75 224 $129,000
45 Turk Pettit 15 75 80 70 225 $126,000
46 Sadom Kaewkanjana 17 76 79 72 227 $124,000
47 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 23 76 82 75 233 $122,000
48 Andy Ogletree 24 82 77 75 234 $120,000

