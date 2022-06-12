2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final leaderboard is headed by winner Charl Schwartzel, who earned the LIV Golf win at Centurion Club in England.

Schwartzel held the lead going into the final round of the 54-hole event. He held on throughout the final round, including a bogey at his finishing hole, the par-5 18th, to win by a shot on 7-under 203.

Hennie du Plessis, a fellow South African and teammate in the team competition, finished in solo second place and a shot behind Schwartzel.

Branden Grace and Peter Uihlein finished in joint third.

Schwartzel won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series London recap notes

Schwartzel earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Schwartzel would have earned 24 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Stinger team finished first by 14 shots, with the four team members (Schwartzel, du Plessis, Grace and Louis Oosthuizen) splitting $3 milllion. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Majesticks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

