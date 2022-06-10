2022 Curtis Cup streaming: How to watch online on Peacock, US Open apps, Golf Channel

The 2022 Curtis Cup is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Merion in Pennsylvania. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Curtis Cup action.

You can watch the 2022 Curtis Cup online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Friday's first day of competition.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel and Peacock brings together 27 hours of live coverage of the event.

On the first two days, Peacock kicks off the broadcast with two hours of streaming before moving to Golf Channel. On Saturday, things start on Peacock, then go to Golf Channel, then go to NBC in the evening.

For singles Sunday, Golf Channel starts things before NBC takes the event to a conclusion.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

Also, for each of the first two days, the USGA website and apps are streaming a morning featured group and an afternoon featured group.

2022 Curtis Cup streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, June 10

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

Peacock streaming: 10-11 a.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 4-5 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 12