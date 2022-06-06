2022 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/06/2022 at 1:11 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 RBC Canadian Open purse is set for $8.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,566,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The RBC Canadian Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the event in Canada on the PGA Tour schedule and hasn't been played since 2019.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This is the 34th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

RBC Canadian Open: What you need to know

Purse: $8,700,000
Winner's share: $1,566,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,566,000
2 $948,300
3 $600,300
4 $426,300
5 $356,700
6 $315,375
7 $293,625
8 $271,875
9 $254,475
10 $237,075
11 $219,675
12 $202,275
13 $184,875
14 $167,475
15 $158,775
16 $150,075
17 $141,375
18 $132,675
19 $123,975
20 $115,275
21 $106,575
22 $97,875
23 $90,915
24 $83,955
25 $76,995
26 $70,035
27 $67,425
28 $64,815
29 $62,205
30 $59,595
31 $56,985
32 $54,375
33 $51,765
34 $49,590
35 $47,415
36 $45,240
37 $43,065
38 $41,325
39 $39,585
40 $37,845
41 $36,105
42 $34,365
43 $32,625
44 $30,885
45 $29,145
46 $27,405
47 $25,665
48 $24,273
49 $23,055
50 $22,359
51 $21,837
52 $21,315
53 $20,967
54 $20,619
55 $20,445
56 $20,271
57 $20,097
58 $19,923
59 $19,749
60 $19,575
61 $19,401
62 $19,227
63 $19,053
64 $18,879
65 $18,705

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.