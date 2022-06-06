The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series London field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na and more.

The 48-player field is the first event in the eight-event LIV Golf Invitational Series.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, and the tournament is just 54 holes compared to a standard 72. All players who finish three rounds of the tournament will earn money. The top three teams in the 12-team concurrent format will split $5 million, with $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third.

The event is played this year at Centurion Club in England.

This is the first event of the series, and there are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

LIV Golf Invitational Series London: What you need to know

Purse: $25,000,000

Winner's share: $4,000,000

Field size: 48 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets no Official World Golf Ranking points.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London purse, winner's share, prize money payout