2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in England at Centurion Club.

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London field is 48 players.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series London field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of lesser-known players.

LIV Golf Invitational Series London format

The LIV Golf Invitational Series London format is a 54-hole event. The field is divided into groups while playing in two formats: an individual event with a $25 million purse, as well as a team-based event with 12 four-person teams competing for a separate $5 million purse awarded to the top three teams.

A cut is not made after 36 holes.

For the third round, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two rounds.

The player with the lowest total score after 54 holes is the winner. The team with the lowest 54-hole total wins the separate team competition.

A playoff to settle any ties after 54 holes will be played under rules different than the PGA Tour. The LIV Golf Invitational Series playoff format is a sudden-death format. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get $4 million and LIV Golf Invitational Series points.