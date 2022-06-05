2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The LIV Golf Invitational London field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na and more.
This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, the week prior to the US Open.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Saturday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Laurie Canter
- Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat (Am)
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Oliver Fisher
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Chase Koepka
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Graeme McDowell
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot (Am)
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig (Am)
- JC Ritchie
- Charl Schwartzel
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Blake Windred
