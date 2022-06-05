2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The LIV Golf Invitational London field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na and more.

This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, the week prior to the US Open.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Saturday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat (Am)

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Graeme McDowell

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Turk Pettit

James Piot (Am)

Ian Poulter

David Puig (Am)

JC Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

