2022 US Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/05/2022 at 9:00 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her eighth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Lee set the US Women's Open 72-hole scoring record, shooting 13-under 271 en route to a four-shot win over Mina Harigae in the biggest tournament in women's golf history.

Hye-Jin finished alone in solo third place, six shots back of the Aussie champion.

Lee won the $1,800,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the eighth time in her career.

By winning the event, Lee earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 70 of 156 starting players, including four amateurs, finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

2022 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Minjee Lee -13 67 66 67 71 271 $1,800,000
2 Mina Harigae -9 64 69 70 72 275 $1,080,000
3 Hye-Jin Choi -7 71 64 72 70 277 $685,040
4 Jin Young Ko -6 69 67 71 71 278 $480,230
5 Lydia Ko -5 72 69 66 72 279 $399,980
T6 Anna Nordqvist -4 67 68 72 73 280 $337,200
T6 Bronte Law -4 69 69 68 74 280 $337,200
T8 Nelly Korda -2 70 69 70 73 282 $261,193
T8 Leona Maguire -2 70 70 68 74 282 $261,193
T8 Megan Khang -2 71 67 70 74 282 $261,193
T11 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 69 68 71 75 283 $209,060
T11 Xiyu Lin -1 71 69 67 76 283 $209,060
T11 Ingrid Lindblad (a) -1 65 71 71 76 283 $0
14 Sei Young Kim E 69 68 75 72 284 $187,170
T15 Cheyenne Knight 2 74 71 69 72 286 $151,730
T15 In Gee Chun 2 72 73 69 72 286 $151,730
T15 Brooke M. Henderson 2 72 73 68 73 286 $151,730
T15 Andrea Lee 2 70 68 72 76 286 $151,730
T15 Eun-Hee Ji 2 70 69 69 78 286 $151,730
T20 Pajaree Anannarukarn 3 70 73 72 72 287 $113,850
T20 Sakura Koiwai 3 70 71 73 73 287 $113,850
T20 Charley Hull 3 75 68 70 74 287 $113,850
T20 Lexi Thompson 3 68 71 72 76 287 $113,850
T24 Frida Kinhult 4 73 70 73 72 288 $87,248
T24 Ally Ewing 4 68 74 74 72 288 $87,248
T24 Atthaya Thitikul 4 71 73 71 73 288 $87,248
T24 Allisen Corpuz 4 69 74 71 74 288 $87,248
T28 Jeongeun Lee6 5 73 70 77 69 289 $67,902
T28 Ryann O'Toole 5 67 71 79 72 289 $67,902
T28 Carlota Ciganda 5 74 69 72 74 289 $67,902
T28 Nasa Hataoka 5 71 72 72 74 289 $67,902
T28 Sung Hyun Park 5 69 69 77 74 289 $67,902
T28 Hannah Green 5 70 71 72 76 289 $67,902
T34 A Lim Kim 6 74 70 71 75 290 $51,042
T34 Celine Boutier 6 71 71 73 75 290 $51,042
T34 Lizette Salas 6 71 70 74 75 290 $51,042
T34 Georgia Hall 6 72 71 71 76 290 $51,042
T34 Marissa Steen 6 72 71 71 76 290 $51,042
T34 Lilia Vu 6 71 69 71 79 290 $51,042
T40 Jennifer Kupcho 7 72 71 77 71 291 $41,410
T40 Rose Zhang (a) 7 72 71 75 73 291 $0
T40 Alison Lee 7 72 72 73 74 291 $41,410
T40 Amanda Doherty 7 70 72 71 78 291 $41,410
T44 Brittany Altomare 8 73 69 77 73 292 $34,200
T44 Pia Babnik 8 72 71 74 75 292 $34,200
T44 Mao Saigo 8 70 72 75 75 292 $34,200
T44 Somi Lee 8 73 68 69 82 292 $34,200
T48 Saki Baba (a) 9 73 72 70 78 293 $0
T48 Bailey Shoemaker (a) 9 72 70 72 79 293 $0
T50 Marina Alex 10 73 72 75 74 294 $24,748
T50 Linnea Johansson 10 71 73 76 74 294 $24,748
T50 Matilda Castren 10 69 74 76 75 294 $24,748
T50 Lauren Hartlage 10 71 69 78 76 294 $24,748
T50 Caroline Masson 10 72 73 72 77 294 $24,748
T50 Isi Gabsa 10 74 69 74 77 294 $24,748
T50 Angel Yin 10 71 74 71 78 294 $24,748
T50 In Kyung Kim 10 71 72 73 78 294 $24,748
T58 Yealimi Noh 11 72 72 76 75 295 $21,735
T58 Na Rin An 11 72 70 76 77 295 $21,735
T60 Sofia Garcia 12 72 73 77 74 296 $21,220
T60 Allison Emrey 12 71 73 78 74 296 $21,220
T60 Amy Olson 12 69 72 75 80 296 $21,220
T63 Tiffany Chan 13 72 72 77 76 297 $20,500
T63 Grace Kim 13 73 72 75 77 297 $20,500
T63 Danielle Kang 13 71 74 73 79 297 $20,500
T63 Jessica Korda 13 72 70 74 81 297 $20,500
67 Annie Park 14 69 74 78 77 298 $19,980
68 Bianca Pagdanganan 15 75 70 72 82 299 $19,780
69 Yuna Takagi 19 74 68 77 84 303 $19,570
70 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 21 72 73 79 81 305 $19,370

