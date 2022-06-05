2022 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her eighth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C.
Lee set the US Women's Open 72-hole scoring record, shooting 13-under 271 en route to a four-shot win over Mina Harigae in the biggest tournament in women's golf history.
Hye-Jin finished alone in solo third place, six shots back of the Aussie champion.
Lee won the $1,800,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.
US Women's Open recap notes
Lee picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the eighth time in her career.
By winning the event, Lee earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 70 of 156 starting players, including four amateurs, finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.
2022 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Minjee Lee
|-13
|67
|66
|67
|71
|271
|$1,800,000
|2
|Mina Harigae
|-9
|64
|69
|70
|72
|275
|$1,080,000
|3
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-7
|71
|64
|72
|70
|277
|$685,040
|4
|Jin Young Ko
|-6
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$480,230
|5
|Lydia Ko
|-5
|72
|69
|66
|72
|279
|$399,980
|T6
|Anna Nordqvist
|-4
|67
|68
|72
|73
|280
|$337,200
|T6
|Bronte Law
|-4
|69
|69
|68
|74
|280
|$337,200
|T8
|Nelly Korda
|-2
|70
|69
|70
|73
|282
|$261,193
|T8
|Leona Maguire
|-2
|70
|70
|68
|74
|282
|$261,193
|T8
|Megan Khang
|-2
|71
|67
|70
|74
|282
|$261,193
|T11
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-1
|69
|68
|71
|75
|283
|$209,060
|T11
|Xiyu Lin
|-1
|71
|69
|67
|76
|283
|$209,060
|T11
|Ingrid Lindblad (a)
|-1
|65
|71
|71
|76
|283
|$0
|14
|Sei Young Kim
|E
|69
|68
|75
|72
|284
|$187,170
|T15
|Cheyenne Knight
|2
|74
|71
|69
|72
|286
|$151,730
|T15
|In Gee Chun
|2
|72
|73
|69
|72
|286
|$151,730
|T15
|Brooke M. Henderson
|2
|72
|73
|68
|73
|286
|$151,730
|T15
|Andrea Lee
|2
|70
|68
|72
|76
|286
|$151,730
|T15
|Eun-Hee Ji
|2
|70
|69
|69
|78
|286
|$151,730
|T20
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|3
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$113,850
|T20
|Sakura Koiwai
|3
|70
|71
|73
|73
|287
|$113,850
|T20
|Charley Hull
|3
|75
|68
|70
|74
|287
|$113,850
|T20
|Lexi Thompson
|3
|68
|71
|72
|76
|287
|$113,850
|T24
|Frida Kinhult
|4
|73
|70
|73
|72
|288
|$87,248
|T24
|Ally Ewing
|4
|68
|74
|74
|72
|288
|$87,248
|T24
|Atthaya Thitikul
|4
|71
|73
|71
|73
|288
|$87,248
|T24
|Allisen Corpuz
|4
|69
|74
|71
|74
|288
|$87,248
|T28
|Jeongeun Lee6
|5
|73
|70
|77
|69
|289
|$67,902
|T28
|Ryann O'Toole
|5
|67
|71
|79
|72
|289
|$67,902
|T28
|Carlota Ciganda
|5
|74
|69
|72
|74
|289
|$67,902
|T28
|Nasa Hataoka
|5
|71
|72
|72
|74
|289
|$67,902
|T28
|Sung Hyun Park
|5
|69
|69
|77
|74
|289
|$67,902
|T28
|Hannah Green
|5
|70
|71
|72
|76
|289
|$67,902
|T34
|A Lim Kim
|6
|74
|70
|71
|75
|290
|$51,042
|T34
|Celine Boutier
|6
|71
|71
|73
|75
|290
|$51,042
|T34
|Lizette Salas
|6
|71
|70
|74
|75
|290
|$51,042
|T34
|Georgia Hall
|6
|72
|71
|71
|76
|290
|$51,042
|T34
|Marissa Steen
|6
|72
|71
|71
|76
|290
|$51,042
|T34
|Lilia Vu
|6
|71
|69
|71
|79
|290
|$51,042
|T40
|Jennifer Kupcho
|7
|72
|71
|77
|71
|291
|$41,410
|T40
|Rose Zhang (a)
|7
|72
|71
|75
|73
|291
|$0
|T40
|Alison Lee
|7
|72
|72
|73
|74
|291
|$41,410
|T40
|Amanda Doherty
|7
|70
|72
|71
|78
|291
|$41,410
|T44
|Brittany Altomare
|8
|73
|69
|77
|73
|292
|$34,200
|T44
|Pia Babnik
|8
|72
|71
|74
|75
|292
|$34,200
|T44
|Mao Saigo
|8
|70
|72
|75
|75
|292
|$34,200
|T44
|Somi Lee
|8
|73
|68
|69
|82
|292
|$34,200
|T48
|Saki Baba (a)
|9
|73
|72
|70
|78
|293
|$0
|T48
|Bailey Shoemaker (a)
|9
|72
|70
|72
|79
|293
|$0
|T50
|Marina Alex
|10
|73
|72
|75
|74
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|Linnea Johansson
|10
|71
|73
|76
|74
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|Matilda Castren
|10
|69
|74
|76
|75
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|Lauren Hartlage
|10
|71
|69
|78
|76
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|Caroline Masson
|10
|72
|73
|72
|77
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|Isi Gabsa
|10
|74
|69
|74
|77
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|Angel Yin
|10
|71
|74
|71
|78
|294
|$24,748
|T50
|In Kyung Kim
|10
|71
|72
|73
|78
|294
|$24,748
|T58
|Yealimi Noh
|11
|72
|72
|76
|75
|295
|$21,735
|T58
|Na Rin An
|11
|72
|70
|76
|77
|295
|$21,735
|T60
|Sofia Garcia
|12
|72
|73
|77
|74
|296
|$21,220
|T60
|Allison Emrey
|12
|71
|73
|78
|74
|296
|$21,220
|T60
|Amy Olson
|12
|69
|72
|75
|80
|296
|$21,220
|T63
|Tiffany Chan
|13
|72
|72
|77
|76
|297
|$20,500
|T63
|Grace Kim
|13
|73
|72
|75
|77
|297
|$20,500
|T63
|Danielle Kang
|13
|71
|74
|73
|79
|297
|$20,500
|T63
|Jessica Korda
|13
|72
|70
|74
|81
|297
|$20,500
|67
|Annie Park
|14
|69
|74
|78
|77
|298
|$19,980
|68
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|15
|75
|70
|72
|82
|299
|$19,780
|69
|Yuna Takagi
|19
|74
|68
|77
|84
|303
|$19,570
|70
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|21
|72
|73
|79
|81
|305
|$19,370