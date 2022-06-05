2022 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her eighth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Lee set the US Women's Open 72-hole scoring record, shooting 13-under 271 en route to a four-shot win over Mina Harigae in the biggest tournament in women's golf history.

Hye-Jin finished alone in solo third place, six shots back of the Aussie champion.

Lee won the $1,800,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the eighth time in her career.

By winning the event, Lee earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 70 of 156 starting players, including four amateurs, finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

2022 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

