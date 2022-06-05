2022 the Memorial Tournament money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
06/05/2022 at 1:25 pm
The 2022 the Memorial Tournament prize money payout is from the $12 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Memorial Tournament prize pool is at $2,160,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,308,000. the Memorial Tournament prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $24,600.

The Memorial Tournament field is headed by Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 the Memorial Tournament from the correct 2022 the Memorial Tournament full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 69 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 68 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 the Memorial Tournament prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 the Memorial Tournament results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,160,000
2 $1,308,000
3 $828,000
4 $588,000
5 $492,000
6 $435,000
7 $405,000
8 $375,000
9 $351,000
10 $327,000
11 $303,000
12 $279,000
13 $255,000
14 $231,000
15 $219,000
16 $207,000
17 $195,000
18 $183,000
19 $171,000
20 $159,000
21 $147,000
22 $135,000
23 $125,400
24 $115,800
25 $106,200
26 $96,600
27 $93,000
28 $89,400
29 $85,800
30 $82,200
31 $78,600
32 $75,000
33 $71,400
34 $68,400
35 $65,400
36 $62,400
37 $59,400
38 $57,000
39 $54,600
40 $52,200
41 $49,800
42 $47,400
43 $45,000
44 $42,600
45 $40,200
46 $37,800
47 $35,400
48 $33,480
49 $31,800
50 $30,840
51 $30,120
52 $29,400
53 $28,920
54 $28,440
55 $28,200
56 $27,960
57 $27,720
58 $27,480
59 $27,240
60 $27,000
61 $26,760
62 $26,520
63 $26,280
64 $26,040
65 $25,800
66 $25,560
67 $25,320
68 $25,080
69 $24,840
70 $24,600

