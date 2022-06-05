2022 Principal Charity Classic money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
06/05/2022 at 1:19 pm
The 2022 Principal Charity Classic prize money payout is from the $1.85 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Wakanda Club in Des Moines, Iowa, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Principal Charity Classic prize pool is at $277,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $162,800. The Principal Charity Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $925 for 78th place.

The Principal Charity Classic field is headed by Steve Stricker, David Toms, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Principal Charity Classic from the correct 2022 Principal Charity Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

Since PGA Tour Champions events do not have a cut, every player can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 277,500 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2022 Principal Charity Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $277,500
2 $162,800
3 $133,200
4 $111,000
5 $88,800
6 $74,000
7 $66,600
8 $59,200
9 $51,800
10 $48,100
11 $44,400
12 $40,700
13 $37,000
14 $35,150
15 $33,300
16 $31,450
17 $29,600
18 $27,750
19 $26,085
20 $24,420
21 $22,940
22 $21,460
23 $20,350
24 $19,425
25 $18,500
26 $17,575
27 $16,835
28 $16,095
29 $15,355
30 $14,615
31 $13,875
32 $13,320
33 $12,765
34 $12,210
35 $11,655
36 $11,100
37 $10,545
38 $10,175
39 $9,805
40 $9,435
41 $9,065
42 $8,695
43 $8,325
44 $7,955
45 $7,585
46 $7,215
47 $6,845
48 $6,475
49 $6,105
50 $5,735
51 $5,365
52 $4,995
53 $4,625
54 $4,440
55 $4,255
56 $4,070
57 $3,885
58 $3,700
59 $3,515
60 $3,330
61 $3,145
62 $2,960
63 $2,775
64 $2,590
65 $2,405
66 $2,220
67 $2,035
68 $1,850
69 $1,739
70 $1,628
71 $1,517
72 $1,406
73 $1,295
74 $1,221
75 $1,147
76 $1,073
77 $999
78 $925

