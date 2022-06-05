2022 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakanda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kelly and Kirk Triplett went into a playoff after regulation in the 54-hole event was not enough to find a winner. Kelly and Triplett were both on 18-under 198.

In the first playoff hole, Kelly made birdie 3 on the 18th hole and beat Triplett's par to lock up the win.

Bernhard Langer and Steve Alker finished tied for third place, two shots out of the extra frame.

Kelly won the $277,500 winner's share of the $1,850,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Kelly wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the America Family Insurance Classic.

2022 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

