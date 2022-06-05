2022 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2022 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/05/2022 at 8:51 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakanda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kelly and Kirk Triplett went into a playoff after regulation in the 54-hole event was not enough to find a winner. Kelly and Triplett were both on 18-under 198.

In the first playoff hole, Kelly made birdie 3 on the 18th hole and beat Triplett's par to lock up the win.

Bernhard Langer and Steve Alker finished tied for third place, two shots out of the extra frame.

Kelly won the $277,500 winner's share of the $1,850,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Kelly wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the America Family Insurance Classic.

2022 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jerry Kelly -18 65 66 67 198 $277,500
2 Kirk Triplett -18 63 68 67 198 $162,800
T3 Bernhard Langer -16 66 66 68 200 $122,100
T3 Steven Alker -16 67 64 69 200 $122,100
5 Brett Quigley -15 65 66 70 201 $88,800
T6 Paul Goydos -14 68 69 65 202 $70,300
T6 Brandt Jobe -14 68 67 67 202 $70,300
T8 Kevin Sutherland -13 71 65 67 203 $55,500
T8 Steve Stricker -13 69 67 67 203 $55,500
T10 Thongchai Jaidee -12 70 68 66 204 $46,250
T10 Dicky Pride -12 68 68 68 204 $46,250
T12 Jay Haas -11 70 69 66 205 $36,538
T12 Stephen Ames -11 71 67 67 205 $36,538
T12 Ken Tanigawa -11 65 71 69 205 $36,538
T12 Fred Couples -11 67 69 69 205 $36,538
T16 Stuart Appleby -10 66 70 70 206 $30,525
T16 Steve Flesch -10 69 67 70 206 $30,525
T18 Harrison Frazar -9 72 68 67 207 $21,534
T18 Tim Herron -9 72 68 67 207 $21,534
T18 Willie Wood -9 71 69 67 207 $21,534
T18 Stephen Dodd -9 70 71 66 207 $21,534
T18 Ernie Els -9 70 69 68 207 $21,534
T18 Tom Gillis -9 70 68 69 207 $21,534
T18 Darren Clarke -9 71 67 69 207 $21,534
T18 David Branshaw -9 70 68 69 207 $21,534
T18 Doug Barron -9 69 68 70 207 $21,534
T18 Mark Walker -9 68 69 70 207 $21,534
T28 Mario Tiziani -8 71 69 68 208 $14,034
T28 Y.E. Yang -8 70 71 67 208 $14,034
T28 Gene Sauers -8 72 67 69 208 $14,034
T28 John Huston -8 71 67 70 208 $14,034
T28 Jeff Maggert -8 73 70 65 208 $14,034
T28 Matt Gogel -8 68 68 72 208 $14,034
T28 Rod Pampling -8 67 69 72 208 $14,034
T35 Corey Pavin -7 70 70 69 209 $10,254
T35 Billy Mayfair -7 74 66 69 209 $10,254
T35 Alex Cejka -7 67 72 70 209 $10,254
T35 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -7 70 71 68 209 $10,254
T35 Esteban Toledo -7 73 69 67 209 $10,254
T35 Jim Furyk -7 71 67 71 209 $10,254
T35 Tom Pernice Jr. -7 68 69 72 209 $10,254
T42 José María Olazábal -6 69 71 70 210 $8,325
T42 Joe Durant -6 72 70 68 210 $8,325
T42 Cameron Beckman -6 68 74 68 210 $8,325
T45 Tom Lehman -5 68 72 71 211 $7,215
T45 David Toms -5 71 68 72 211 $7,215
T45 Duffy Waldorf -5 75 70 66 211 $7,215
T48 Scott Parel -4 71 69 72 212 $5,550
T48 Tim Petrovic -4 69 72 71 212 $5,550
T48 Mark Calcavecchia -4 70 68 74 212 $5,550
T48 Rob Labritz -4 71 72 69 212 $5,550
T48 Paul Stankowski -4 72 72 68 212 $5,550
T48 Wes Short, Jr. -4 68 76 68 212 $5,550
T54 Lee Janzen -3 72 68 73 213 $4,070
T54 Scott Verplank -3 71 70 72 213 $4,070
T54 Billy Andrade -3 68 73 72 213 $4,070
T54 Shane Bertsch -3 72 69 72 213 $4,070
T54 John Daly -3 72 71 70 213 $4,070
T59 Steve Jones -2 71 68 75 214 $3,330
T59 David Morland IV -2 69 73 72 214 $3,330
T59 Colin Montgomerie -2 75 69 70 214 $3,330
T62 Woody Austin -1 69 73 73 215 $2,775
T62 Tommy Tolles -1 73 71 71 215 $2,775
T62 Scott McCarron -1 72 73 70 215 $2,775
65 Stephen Leaney E 75 69 72 216 $2,405
T66 Ken Duke 1 70 74 73 217 $2,035
T66 Scott Dunlap 1 74 72 71 217 $2,035
T66 Michael Allen 1 73 73 71 217 $2,035
T69 John Senden 2 73 74 71 218 $1,684
T69 Glen Day 2 73 76 69 218 $1,684
T71 Jesper Parnevik 3 69 75 75 219 $1,462
T71 Chris DiMarco 3 72 73 74 219 $1,462
73 David McKenzie 4 73 75 72 220 $1,295
74 Russ Cochran 5 72 74 75 221 $1,221
T75 Marco Dawson 6 75 73 74 222 $1,110
T75 David Frost 6 74 74 74 222 $1,110
T77 Roger Rowland 7 74 71 78 223 $962
T77 Fred Funk 7 76 70 77 223 $962

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.