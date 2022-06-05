2022 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/05/2022 at 1:56 pm

06/05/2022 at 1:56 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Porsche European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Kalle Samooja, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

In a difficult Sunday, much like throughout the week, Samooja was the standout player. Samooja shot 64 in the final round, cruising up the leaderboard to finish on 6-under 282 and earn a two-shot win over Wil Besseling.

Last week's winner Victor Perez and Richard Mansell finished in a joint third-place position on 3-under total.

Samooja won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Porsche European Open recap notes

Samooja earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 18th completed event of the season.

Samooja earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed.

2022 Porsche European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kalle Samooja -6 72 72 74 64 282 €297,500
2 Wil Besseling -4 68 75 70 71 284 €192,500
T3 Richard Mansell -3 72 71 72 70 285 €98,875
T3 Victor Perez -3 69 71 71 74 285 €98,875
T5 Masahiro Kawamura -2 74 69 74 69 286 €54,180
T5 Joakim Lagergren -2 67 74 71 74 286 €54,180
T5 Edoardo Molinari -2 74 72 70 70 286 €54,180
T5 Marcel Schneider -2 73 73 73 67 286 €54,180
T5 Brandon Stone -2 76 68 73 69 286 €54,180
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -1 75 72 69 71 287 €29,662.50
T10 Julien Guerrier -1 69 73 76 69 287 €29,662.50
T10 Daan Huizing -1 69 75 71 72 287 €29,662.50
T10 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -1 74 67 74 72 287 €29,662.50
T10 Jordan Smith -1 70 68 77 72 287 €29,662.50
T10 Johannes Veerman -1 72 71 74 70 287 €29,662.50
T16 Adri Arnaus PAR 69 76 74 69 288 €24,150
T16 Justin Walters PAR 70 75 69 74 288 €24,150
T18 Thriston Lawrence 1 78 70 72 69 289 €20,475
T18 Haotong Li 1 67 75 71 76 289 €20,475
T18 Adrian Otaegui 1 72 71 75 71 289 €20,475
T18 Yannik Paul 1 74 71 73 71 289 €20,475
T18 Marcel Siem 1 71 72 75 71 289 €20,475
T18 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 1 75 71 74 69 289 €20,475
T18 Matt Wallace 1 74 74 70 71 289 €20,475
T25 Alexander Björk 2 75 73 73 69 290 €17,412.50
T25 John Catlin 2 71 73 72 74 290 €17,412.50
T25 Alexander Knappe 2 73 70 73 74 290 €17,412.50
T25 Jason Scrivener 2 70 73 73 74 290 €17,412.50
T29 Pep Angles 3 74 74 73 70 291 €15,050
T29 Thomas Detry 3 72 75 72 72 291 €15,050
T29 Ross Fisher 3 74 72 73 72 291 €15,050
T29 Lukas Nemecz 3 73 73 70 75 291 €15,050
T29 Alvaro Quiros 3 73 72 75 71 291 €15,050
T34 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4 72 74 75 71 292 €12,337.50
T34 Julien Brun 4 69 72 71 80 292 €12,337.50
T34 Scott Jamieson 4 70 76 74 72 292 €12,337.50
T34 Matti Schmid 4 70 75 72 75 292 €12,337.50
T34 Matthew Southgate 4 73 72 73 74 292 €12,337.50
T34 Henrik Stenson 4 77 70 74 71 292 €12,337.50
T40 Darren Fichardt 5 74 73 72 74 293 €9,975
T40 Espen Kofstad 5 75 71 72 75 293 €9,975
T40 Mikko Korhonen 5 71 77 72 73 293 €9,975
T40 Romain Langasque 5 75 73 72 73 293 €9,975
T40 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 5 75 71 76 71 293 €9,975
T40 Wilco Nienaber 5 74 74 73 72 293 €9,975
T40 Richard Sterne 5 70 74 73 76 293 €9,975
T47 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 6 73 73 76 72 294 €8,050
T47 Hurly Long 6 77 71 73 73 294 €8,050
T47 Matthieu Pavon 6 75 73 73 73 294 €8,050
T47 Ricardo Santos 6 76 72 73 73 294 €8,050
T51 Sean Crocker 7 77 70 73 75 295 €6,168.75
T51 Rasmus Højgaard 7 72 71 76 76 295 €6,168.75
T51 Thorbjørn Olesen 7 72 71 84 68 295 €6,168.75
T51 Antoine Rozner 7 74 73 77 71 295 €6,168.75
T51 Freddy Schott 7 70 76 73 76 295 €6,168.75
T51 Jack Senior 7 77 69 78 71 295 €6,168.75
T51 Connor Syme 7 75 73 73 74 295 €6,168.75
T51 Ashun Wu 7 74 70 74 77 295 €6,168.75
T59 Hugo Leon 8 74 73 73 76 296 €4,987.50
T59 Zander Lombard 8 77 71 73 75 296 €4,987.50
T59 Carlos Pigem 8 72 76 77 71 296 €4,987.50
T59 Santiago Tarrio 8 74 72 77 73 296 €4,987.50
63 Jeff Winther 9 75 68 78 76 297 €4,550
T64 Marcus Armitage 10 70 73 78 77 298 €4,025
T64 Kristoffer Broberg 10 71 76 77 74 298 €4,025
T64 Jesper Kennegard 10 76 71 75 76 298 €4,025
T64 Andrea Pavan 10 69 76 74 79 298 €4,025
T64 Joel Sjöholm 10 73 75 76 74 298 €4,025
69 Oliver Farr 11 74 73 75 77 299 €3,500
T70 Aaron Cockerill 12 70 77 73 80 300 €2,857.33
T70 Jamie Donaldson 12 72 76 73 79 300 €2,857.33
T70 Ricardo Gouveia 12 75 73 80 72 300 €2,857.33
73 Jack Singh Brar 19 74 73 81 79 307 €2,619

