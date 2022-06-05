2022 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Porsche European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Kalle Samooja, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

In a difficult Sunday, much like throughout the week, Samooja was the standout player. Samooja shot 64 in the final round, cruising up the leaderboard to finish on 6-under 282 and earn a two-shot win over Wil Besseling.

Last week's winner Victor Perez and Richard Mansell finished in a joint third-place position on 3-under total.

Samooja won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Porsche European Open recap notes

Samooja earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 18th completed event of the season.

Samooja earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed.

2022 Porsche European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details