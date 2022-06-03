Puma Golf introduces Ignite Articulate golf shoes

Puma Golf's new Ignite Articulate golf shoe is all about cleated support and stability in a lightweight, comfortable package that has become their calling card in the shoe game.

The foundation of the shoe is the grooves engineered into the outsole, midsole and upper to allow the shoe to flex better with the movement of the foot, offering support and traction from any lie on the course.

The outsole traction pattern features eight Tornado cleats in high-stress areas, along with other friction points to help golfers throughout the swing.

The Pwrcage saddle is thinner across the midfoot and gets slightly thicker around the lacing to provide extra lock-down support by wrapping securely around any foot shape. The upper features engineered mesh to provide structure fused underneath TPU film and makes the shoe waterproof, with a one-year guarantee.

The company's proprietary Ignite midsole foam provides energy return on each step.

The Puma Golf Ignite Articulate shoes are $170 per pair and are available in two men's models (laced and Disc dial system), in five colorways in sizes 7-15 with some wide options.