Here’s the crazy story of how two golfers unwittingly made holes-in-one using the same golf ball

There are all kinds of great hole-in-one stories out there, but you've never read one quite like this.

Preston Miller, a 13-year-old player from St. Louis Park, made a hole-in-one at Minneapolis Golf Club in Minnesota with a 7-iron on the 121-yard par-3 fourth hole. He was playing with coaches from his high-school team. Three holes later, however, Miller lost the ball.

Still, after the round, Miller went into the clubhouse to celebrate the ace with a soda.

TwinCitiesGolf then explains what happened next. While Miller was celebrating, another golfer entered sharing the good news that he also had made a hole-in-one on the day. Miller congratulated the golfer, Ricardo Fernandez, on the ace, explaining that he had unfortunately lost the St. Louis Park golf team logoed golf ball he used to make the ace just three holes later.

Fernandez then explained the stunning twist. He had found Miller’s ball on the seventh hole and pulled it out of the bag on the par-3 16th hole, obviously unaware of what happened to Miller earlier. Fernandez then aced the 181-yard 16th hole with that ball.

There were two holes-in-one made on the same course, with the same ball on the same day by two different golfers in different groups. And the good news is that the ball was still alive and well!

Now, do they cut the ball in half so both players have a memory of this crazy day?