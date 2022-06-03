2022 Memorial Tournament streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2022 Memorial Tournament features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, taking on Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

There will be 120 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's event at Jack Nicklaus' Ohio club.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Memorial Tournament streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 2:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5