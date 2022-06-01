2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes TV schedule: How to watch on TNT, HLN and TruTV

The 2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes event will raise millions for charity while four great quarterbacks take on Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes TV schedule features TNT airing the sanctioned event. The Match TV schedule includes the live golf action from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev., and airs in a prime time slot.

There will be an 18-hole match, with a unique format, with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers taking on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The coverage window will be at least five hours from 6:30 p.m. Eastern, with the match actually starting at 7 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using TNTdrama.com, the Bleacher Report app, and other Turner properties. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes TV times and schedule.

2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern