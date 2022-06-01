The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes format, rules and money

The 2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev., with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teaming up to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The four players will help raise millions for charity.

The format for the two-on-two event at the Vegas Strip golf club is match play with a unique format.

The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes format

The format will be typical match play in an 18-hole format. Each player will tee off to start the hole, then hit shots until the ball is holed. The lowest score will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.

The player who wins the most holes will win the match, which could be won before the 12th hole if a side has netted more holes won than there are holes remaining.

In the event of a tie, the match will continue until a winner is identified. A playoff hole will be established on the 18th hole, shortening. The teams will play the match-play format on this hole until a winner is determined.

Challenge holes

There are also several challenge holes during the competition, all raising money for charity.

3rd hole: FTX Par 4 Challenge -- A $500,000 charitable donation will be made in the player’s name if an eagle is made. If a tee shot lands within 10 feet of the hole, a $350,000 donation will be made. The closest player to the hole will have $100,000 donated in their name, regardless of the outcome.

Donations made as part of the June 1 event will benefit Feeding America.