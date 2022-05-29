How much money does the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is a lot of money, and the Charles Schwab Challenge first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is $8.4 million for the event played in the Ft. Worth area at Colonial Country Club.

How much money does the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge winner get?

The Charles Schwab Challenge pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's share is $1,512,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2021, Jason Kokrak won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse in the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge for his second PGA Tour win. The event was played in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Daniel Berger winning $1.35 million.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 84th-place finisher earning $17,388. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 60 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Charles Schwab Challenge does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.