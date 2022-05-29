The 2022 Senior PGA Championship purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $630,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior PGA Championship field is headed by Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els.

It's the 10th event of the new season, with the PGA of America running the oldest senior golf tournament. There is a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

This tournament is played at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

The Senior PGA Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Senior PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 Senior PGA Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard