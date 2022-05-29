2022 Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned a major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Continuing a trend of Steves winning on the 50-plus tour in recent memory, Alker shot a stunning 8-under-par 63 in the final round of the tournament to wind up winning by three shots on 16-under 268.

Alker beat out Stephen Ames, who was among the contenders all wekk, and Bernhard Langer, who was looking to become the oldest winner of a senior major.

Alker won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Alker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Principal Charity Classic.

2022 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

