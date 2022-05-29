2022 Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/29/2022 at 9:53 pm
The 2022 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned a major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Continuing a trend of Steves winning on the 50-plus tour in recent memory, Alker shot a stunning 8-under-par 63 in the final round of the tournament to wind up winning by three shots on 16-under 268.

Alker beat out Stephen Ames, who was among the contenders all wekk, and Bernhard Langer, who was looking to become the oldest winner of a senior major.

Alker won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Alker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Principal Charity Classic.

2022 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -16 64 72 69 63 268 $630,000
2 Stephen Ames -13 68 66 67 70 271 $380,000
3 Bernhard Langer -10 68 68 67 71 274 $237,500
T4 K.J. Choi -9 68 72 70 65 275 $128,450
T4 Paul Goydos -9 69 68 67 71 275 $128,450
T4 Miguel Angel Jiménez -9 67 74 65 69 275 $128,450
T4 Mike Weir -9 65 71 67 72 275 $128,450
T8 Shane Bertsch -8 67 72 67 70 276 $85,000
T8 Brian Gay -8 68 68 69 71 276 $85,000
T8 Mark Hensby -8 67 75 67 67 276 $85,000
T8 Brandt Jobe -8 68 71 68 69 276 $85,000
T8 Colin Montgomerie -8 69 71 68 68 276 $85,000
13 Alex Cejka -7 68 69 68 72 277 $70,000
T14 Darren Clarke -6 68 74 68 68 278 $61,250
T14 Ernie Els -6 67 70 70 71 278 $61,250
T14 Billy Mayfair -6 70 73 67 68 278 $61,250
T17 Thongchai Jaidee -5 70 70 66 73 279 $50,000
T17 Robert Karlsson -5 66 72 69 72 279 $50,000
T17 Tracy Phillips -5 69 68 70 72 279 $50,000
T20 Paul Broadhurst -4 72 69 71 68 280 $35,167
T20 Bob Estes -4 64 76 70 70 280 $35,167
T20 Ricardo Gonzalez -4 69 72 67 72 280 $35,167
T20 Padraig Harrington -4 68 70 68 74 280 $35,167
T20 Tim Herron -4 71 71 69 69 280 $35,167
T20 Thomas Levet -4 67 73 67 73 280 $35,167
T20 Tim Petrovic -4 69 70 70 71 280 $35,167
T20 Gene Sauers -4 67 73 66 74 280 $35,167
T20 Charlie Wi -4 70 73 67 70 280 $35,167
T29 Woody Austin -3 67 72 70 72 281 $24,250
T29 Chris DiMarco -3 67 74 69 71 281 $24,250
T29 Jerry Kelly -3 69 72 70 70 281 $24,250
T29 Kevin Sutherland -3 68 71 70 72 281 $24,250
T33 Retief Goosen -2 71 74 69 68 282 $19,500
T33 Scott McCarron -2 68 66 74 74 282 $19,500
T33 Duffy Waldorf -2 66 74 69 73 282 $19,500
T33 Y. E. Yang -2 71 71 69 71 282 $19,500
37 Michael Allen -1 68 73 70 72 283 $17,000
38 Olin Browne E 70 74 71 69 284 $16,000
T39 Paul Claxton 1 65 77 73 70 285 $13,500
T39 Glen Day 1 69 75 72 69 285 $13,500
T39 Jeff Maggert 1 71 72 70 72 285 $13,500
T39 Rod Pampling 1 69 68 75 73 285 $13,500
T43 Thomas Goegele 2 72 72 76 66 286 $9,014
T43 James Kingston 2 69 71 73 73 286 $9,014
T43 Tom Lehman 2 72 71 71 72 286 $9,014
T43 Shaun Micheel 2 70 68 75 73 286 $9,014
T43 Dicky Pride 2 67 77 73 69 286 $9,014
T43 Paul Stankowski 2 70 71 72 73 286 $9,014
T43 Tim Weinhart 2 73 70 71 72 286 $9,014
T50 Roger Chapman 3 70 75 70 72 287 $6,920
T50 Joakim Haeggman 3 67 74 70 76 287 $6,920
T50 Stephen Leaney 3 70 75 74 68 287 $6,920
T50 David McKenzie 3 71 74 70 72 287 $6,920
T50 Omar Uresti 3 72 70 75 70 287 $6,920
T55 Michael Campbell 4 71 70 74 73 288 $6,400
T55 Joe Durant 4 70 74 75 69 288 $6,400
T55 Peter Fowler 4 70 72 72 74 288 $6,400
T55 David Frost 4 73 72 73 70 288 $6,400
T55 Kirk Triplett 4 70 75 72 71 288 $6,400
60 Phillip Price 5 71 72 73 73 289 $6,100
T61 Corey Pavin 6 73 72 73 72 290 $5,950
T61 Brett Quigley 6 71 73 76 70 290 $5,950
63 Gary Wolstenholme 7 69 74 73 75 291 $5,800
T64 Harrison Frazar 8 71 74 73 74 292 $5,650
T64 Jay Haas 8 72 71 75 74 292 $5,650
T66 Tim Fleming 9 71 74 71 77 293 $5,475
T66 Neal Lancaster 9 74 71 76 72 293 $5,475
T66 Scott Parel 9 71 74 80 68 293 $5,475
T66 Jeff Sluman 9 70 73 75 75 293 $5,475
T70 Stephen Dodd 11 68 72 80 75 295 $5,325
T70 Bob Sowards 11 68 74 78 75 295 $5,325
72 Billy Andrade 13 72 72 76 77 297 $5,250

