2022 Dutch Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/29/2022 at 1:59 pm
The 2022 Dutch Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Victor Perez, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

Perez and Ryan Fox finished regulation at 13-under 275 and went into a sudden-death playoff. The players went birdie-par-birdie on the par-5 18th hole in the first three playoff holes.

They then moved to the par-3 17th for the fourth hole. Perez ultimately made a birdie that Fox could not match to secure the win.

Adrian Meronk finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.

Perez won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Dutch Open recap notes

Perez earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 17th completed event of the season.

Perez earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Porsche European Open.

2022 Dutch Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Victor Perez -13 67 70 69 69 275 TBA
2 Ryan Fox -13 70 67 70 68 275 TBA
3 Adrian Meronk -12 68 68 72 68 276 TBA
4 Marcel Schneider -11 67 71 71 68 277 TBA
T5 Sebastian Soderberg -10 71 68 68 71 278 TBA
T5 Matt Wallace -10 69 67 70 72 278 TBA
T7 Ricardo Gouveia -8 68 66 74 72 280 TBA
T7 Alexander Björk -8 68 70 70 72 280 TBA
9 Richard Mansell -7 68 71 73 69 281 TBA
T10 Thomas Pieters -6 69 71 73 69 282 TBA
T10 Hurly Long -6 71 70 71 70 282 TBA
T10 Rasmus Højgaard -6 66 75 70 71 282 TBA
T10 Guido Migliozzi -6 69 68 70 75 282 TBA
T14 Maximilian Kieffer -5 72 71 72 68 283 TBA
T14 Dale Whitnell -5 73 70 70 70 283 TBA
T14 Eddie Pepperell -5 66 73 73 71 283 TBA
T14 Shubhankar Sharma -5 71 71 69 72 283 TBA
T14 Mikko Korhonen -5 67 70 73 73 283 TBA
T14 Kristoffer Broberg -5 68 71 71 73 283 TBA
T14 Scott Hend -5 70 69 68 76 283 TBA
T21 Ashley Chesters -4 70 71 74 69 284 TBA
T21 Jorge Campillo -4 72 71 71 70 284 TBA
T21 Antoine Rozner -4 70 72 70 72 284 TBA
T24 Bernd Wiesberger -3 72 71 75 67 285 TBA
T24 Jordan Smith -3 68 70 76 71 285 TBA
T24 Frederic Lacroix -3 73 70 71 71 285 TBA
T24 Lorenzo Gagli -3 68 73 72 72 285 TBA
T24 Jc Ritchie -3 69 73 71 72 285 TBA
T24 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -3 73 70 70 72 285 TBA
T24 Stephen Gallacher -3 68 73 71 73 285 TBA
T31 Romain Langasque -2 72 71 75 68 286 TBA
T31 Jazz Janewattananond -2 70 70 77 69 286 TBA
T31 Marcus Armitage -2 74 69 73 70 286 TBA
T31 Jack Senior -2 69 68 78 71 286 TBA
T31 Sihwan Kim -2 70 70 75 71 286 TBA
T31 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -2 71 72 72 71 286 TBA
T37 Darren Fichardt -1 68 73 77 69 287 TBA
T37 Ewen Ferguson -1 68 72 75 72 287 TBA
T37 Edoardo Molinari -1 73 70 72 72 287 TBA
T37 Callum Shinkwin -1 70 70 73 74 287 TBA
T37 Haotong Li -1 72 63 77 75 287 TBA
T37 David Law -1 68 75 68 76 287 TBA
T43 Joost Luiten 0 65 75 79 69 288 TBA
T43 Raphaël Jacquelin 0 68 73 73 74 288 TBA
T43 Richie Ramsay 0 71 71 72 74 288 TBA
T43 Grant Forrest 0 70 73 71 74 288 TBA
T47 Jeff Winther 1 72 70 78 69 289 TBA
T47 Ashun Wu 1 73 68 77 71 289 TBA
T47 Masahiro Kawamura 1 72 71 74 72 289 TBA
T47 Daniel Van Tonder 1 70 72 72 75 289 TBA
T51 Andrea Pavan 2 67 74 81 68 290 TBA
T51 Matthew Jordan 2 75 68 77 70 290 TBA
T51 Oliver Farr 2 71 72 73 74 290 TBA
T51 Ross Fisher 2 68 71 75 76 290 TBA
T51 Thomas Bjørn 2 71 70 73 76 290 TBA
T56 Joël Stalter 3 69 71 78 73 291 TBA
T56 Lars Van Meijel 3 71 70 77 73 291 TBA
T56 Ross Mcgowan 3 69 73 76 73 291 TBA
T56 Francesco Laporta 3 71 71 74 75 291 TBA
T56 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 3 71 69 75 76 291 TBA
T56 Hennie Du Plessis 3 70 73 72 76 291 TBA
62 Sebastian Heisele 4 71 71 80 70 292 TBA
63 Alvaro Quiros 5 75 68 81 69 293 TBA
64 Oliver Wilson 6 71 69 80 74 294 TBA
65 Adrian Otaegui 9 71 72 78 76 297 TBA

