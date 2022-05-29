2022 Dutch Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dutch Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Victor Perez, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

Perez and Ryan Fox finished regulation at 13-under 275 and went into a sudden-death playoff. The players went birdie-par-birdie on the par-5 18th hole in the first three playoff holes.

They then moved to the par-3 17th for the fourth hole. Perez ultimately made a birdie that Fox could not match to secure the win.

Adrian Meronk finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.

Perez won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Dutch Open recap notes

Perez earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 17th completed event of the season.

Perez earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Porsche European Open.

2022 Dutch Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

