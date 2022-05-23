2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout
05/23/2022 at 9:07 am
The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headed by Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Ally Ewing and more.

This is the 11th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a match-play event with a round-robin group format for three days that leads to a 16-player, single-elimination tournament.

The event is played this year at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: What you need to know

Purse: $3,000,000
Winner's share: $450,000
Field size: 64 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $279,144
3 $202,500
4 $156,650
5 $126,086
6 $103,160
7 $86,350
8 $75,652
9 $68,010
10 $61,896
11 $57,310
12 $53,488
13 $50,128
14 $47,072
15 $44,320
16 $41,874
17 $39,736
18 $37,902
19 $36,374
20 $35,150
21 $33,928
22 $32,704
23 $31,484
24 $30,260
25 $29,192
26 $28,122
27 $27,050
28 $25,980
29 $24,912
30 $23,994
31 $23,078
32 $22,160
33 $21,244
34 $20,326
35 $19,564
36 $18,798
37 $18,034
38 $17,270
39 $16,504
40 $15,894
41 $15,284
42 $14,674
43 $14,060
44 $13,450
45 $12,990
46 $12,532
47 $12,074
48 $11,614
49 $11,156
50 $10,696
51 $10,394
52 $10,086
53 $9,780
54 $9,476
55 $9,170
56 $8,862
57 $8,560
58 $8,252
59 $7,948
60 $7,642
61 $7,490
62 $7,336
63 $7,184
64 $7,030

