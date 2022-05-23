2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headed by Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Ally Ewing and more.

This is the 11th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a match-play event with a round-robin group format for three days that leads to a 16-player, single-elimination tournament.

The event is played this year at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: What you need to know

Purse: $3,000,000

Winner's share: $450,000

Field size: 64 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

