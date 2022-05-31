2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Eun-Hee Ji, who prevailed in the final match against Ayaka Furue to win her first LPGA title of the season at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Ji won by a 3-and-2 margin in the 18-hole final, surging to her first win in years. The consolation match was won by Lilia Vu by a 3-and-2 margin against Andrea Lee.

Ji won the $225,000 tournament winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

Eun-Hee Ji WINS 3&2 vs Ayaka Furue

Consolation

Lilia Vu WINS 3&2 vs. Andrea Lee

Semifinals

Eun-Hee Ji WINS 4&3 vs. Andrea Lee

Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Lilia Vu

Quarterfinals

Eun-Hee Ji WINS 7&6 vs. Madelene Sagstrom

Andrea Lee WINS 20 HOLES vs. Gemma Dryburgh

Lilia Vu WINS 20 HOLES vs. Jenny Shin

Ayaka Furue WINS 22 HOLES vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Round of 16

Madelene Sagstrom WINS 4&2 vs. Emma Talley

Eun-Hee Ji WINS 2&1 vs. Hye-Jin Choi

Gemma Dryburgh WINS 22 HOLES vs. Moriya Jutanugarn

Andrea Lee WINS 2&1 vs. Caroline Masson

Jenny Shin WINS 2&1 vs. Annie Park

Lilia Vu WINS 4&3 vs. Allisen Corpuz

Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Paula Reto

Jodi Ewart Shadoff WINS 4&3 vs. Tiffany Chan

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Final group standings

Group 1: Caroline Masson (32) - 3 points, Minjee Lee (1) - 1 points, Brittany Altomare (33) - 1 points, Youngin Chun (64) - 1 points

Group 2: Tiffany Chan (63) - 3 points, Amy Olson (34) - 1.5 points, Atthaya Thitikul (2) - 1 points, Alison Lee (31) - 0.5 points

Group 3: Allisen Corpuz (62) - 3 points, Hyo Joo Kim (3) - 2 points, Matilda Castren (30) - 1 points, Sarah Schmelzel (35) - 0.5 points

Group 4: Eun-Hee Ji (36) - 3 points, Kelly Tan (61) - 2 points, Pajaree Anannarukarn (29) - 1 points, Danielle Kang (4) - 0.5 points

Group 5: Emma Talley (60) - 3 points, Jennifer Kupcho (5) - 2 points, Lauren Stephenson (37) - 1 points, Stacy Lewis (28) - 0.5 points

Group 6: Jenny Shin (38) - 3 points, Hannah Green (6) - 1.5 points, Haeji Kang (59) - 1.5 points, Sophia Popov (27) - 0.5 points

Group 7: Paula Reto (58) - 3 points, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7) - 2 points, Elizabeth Szokol (39) - 1 points, Yealimi Noh (26) - 0 points

Group 8: Gemma Dryburgh (8) - 3 points, Gaby Lopez (25) - 2 points, Cheyenne Knight (57) - 1.5 points, Chella Choi (40) - 0.5 points

Group 9: Moriya Jutanugarn (24) - 3 points, Ashleigh Buhai (41) - 2.5 points, Jeongeun Lee6 (9) - 0.5 points, Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56) - 0.5 points

Group 10: Ayaka Furue (10) - 3 points, Carlota Ciganda (23) - 2 points, Angel Yin (42) - 1 points, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55) - 0.5 points

Group 11: Annie Park (54) - 3 points, Georgia Hall (11) - 2 points, Perrine Delacour (43) - 1 points, Mina Harigae (22) - 0.5 points

Group 12: Madelene Sagstrom (12) - 3 points, Albane Valenzuela (53) - 2 points, Ryann O'Toole (21) - 1 points, Wei-Ling Hsu (44) - 0 points

Group 13: Hye-Jin Choi (20) - 3 points, Su Oh (45) - 2 points, Aditi Ashok (52) - 1 points, Lizette Salas (13) - 0 points

Group 14: Lilia Vu (51) - 3 points, Charley Hull (14) - 1.5 points, Ariya Jutanugarn (19) - 1.5 points, Esther Henseleit (46) - 0 points

Group 15: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50) - 3 points, Ally Ewing (15) - 2 points, Jasmine Suwannapura (47) - 1 points, So Yeon Ryu (18) - 0 points

Group 16: Andrea Lee (48) - 3 points, Megan Khang (17) - 1.5 points, A Lim Kim (16) - 1 points, Stephanie Meadow (49) - 1 points

