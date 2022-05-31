2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Eun-Hee Ji, who prevailed in the final match against Ayaka Furue to win her first LPGA title of the season at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
Ji won by a 3-and-2 margin in the 18-hole final, surging to her first win in years. The consolation match was won by Lilia Vu by a 3-and-2 margin against Andrea Lee.
Ji won the $225,000 tournament winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Final
- Eun-Hee Ji WINS 3&2 vs Ayaka Furue
Consolation
- Lilia Vu WINS 3&2 vs. Andrea Lee
Semifinals
- Eun-Hee Ji WINS 4&3 vs. Andrea Lee
- Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Lilia Vu
Quarterfinals
- Eun-Hee Ji WINS 7&6 vs. Madelene Sagstrom
- Andrea Lee WINS 20 HOLES vs. Gemma Dryburgh
- Lilia Vu WINS 20 HOLES vs. Jenny Shin
- Ayaka Furue WINS 22 HOLES vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Round of 16
- Madelene Sagstrom WINS 4&2 vs. Emma Talley
- Eun-Hee Ji WINS 2&1 vs. Hye-Jin Choi
- Gemma Dryburgh WINS 22 HOLES vs. Moriya Jutanugarn
- Andrea Lee WINS 2&1 vs. Caroline Masson
- Jenny Shin WINS 2&1 vs. Annie Park
- Lilia Vu WINS 4&3 vs. Allisen Corpuz
- Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Paula Reto
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff WINS 4&3 vs. Tiffany Chan
2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Final group standings
- Group 1: Caroline Masson (32) - 3 points, Minjee Lee (1) - 1 points, Brittany Altomare (33) - 1 points, Youngin Chun (64) - 1 points
- Group 2: Tiffany Chan (63) - 3 points, Amy Olson (34) - 1.5 points, Atthaya Thitikul (2) - 1 points, Alison Lee (31) - 0.5 points
- Group 3: Allisen Corpuz (62) - 3 points, Hyo Joo Kim (3) - 2 points, Matilda Castren (30) - 1 points, Sarah Schmelzel (35) - 0.5 points
- Group 4: Eun-Hee Ji (36) - 3 points, Kelly Tan (61) - 2 points, Pajaree Anannarukarn (29) - 1 points, Danielle Kang (4) - 0.5 points
- Group 5: Emma Talley (60) - 3 points, Jennifer Kupcho (5) - 2 points, Lauren Stephenson (37) - 1 points, Stacy Lewis (28) - 0.5 points
- Group 6: Jenny Shin (38) - 3 points, Hannah Green (6) - 1.5 points, Haeji Kang (59) - 1.5 points, Sophia Popov (27) - 0.5 points
- Group 7: Paula Reto (58) - 3 points, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7) - 2 points, Elizabeth Szokol (39) - 1 points, Yealimi Noh (26) - 0 points
- Group 8: Gemma Dryburgh (8) - 3 points, Gaby Lopez (25) - 2 points, Cheyenne Knight (57) - 1.5 points, Chella Choi (40) - 0.5 points
- Group 9: Moriya Jutanugarn (24) - 3 points, Ashleigh Buhai (41) - 2.5 points, Jeongeun Lee6 (9) - 0.5 points, Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56) - 0.5 points
- Group 10: Ayaka Furue (10) - 3 points, Carlota Ciganda (23) - 2 points, Angel Yin (42) - 1 points, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55) - 0.5 points
- Group 11: Annie Park (54) - 3 points, Georgia Hall (11) - 2 points, Perrine Delacour (43) - 1 points, Mina Harigae (22) - 0.5 points
- Group 12: Madelene Sagstrom (12) - 3 points, Albane Valenzuela (53) - 2 points, Ryann O'Toole (21) - 1 points, Wei-Ling Hsu (44) - 0 points
- Group 13: Hye-Jin Choi (20) - 3 points, Su Oh (45) - 2 points, Aditi Ashok (52) - 1 points, Lizette Salas (13) - 0 points
- Group 14: Lilia Vu (51) - 3 points, Charley Hull (14) - 1.5 points, Ariya Jutanugarn (19) - 1.5 points, Esther Henseleit (46) - 0 points
- Group 15: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50) - 3 points, Ally Ewing (15) - 2 points, Jasmine Suwannapura (47) - 1 points, So Yeon Ryu (18) - 0 points
- Group 16: Andrea Lee (48) - 3 points, Megan Khang (17) - 1.5 points, A Lim Kim (16) - 1 points, Stephanie Meadow (49) - 1 points
Payouts
- 1 Eun-Hee Ji: $225,000
- 2 Ayaka Furue: $141,906
- 3 Lilia Vu: $102,942
- 4 Andrea Lee: $79,634
- T5 Gemma Dryburgh: $49,723
- T5 Madelene Sagstrom: $49,723
- T5 Jenny Shin: $49,723
- T5 Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $49,723
- T9 Hye-Jin Choi: $26,949
- T9 Moriya Jutanugarn: $26,949
- T9 Caroline Masson: $26,949
- T9 Annie Park: $26,949
- T9 Paula Reto: $26,949
- T9 Emma Talley: $26,949
- T9 Allisen Corpuz: $26,949
- T9 Tiffany Chan: $26,949
- 17 Ashleigh Buhai: $20,200
- T18 Hyo Joo Kim: $16,378
- T18 Jennifer Kupcho: $16,378
- T18 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $16,378
- T18 Georgia Hall: $16,378
- T18 Ally Ewing: $16,378
- T18 Carlota Ciganda: $16,378
- T18 Gaby Lopez: $16,378
- T18 Su Oh: $16,378
- T18 Albane Valenzuela: $16,378
- T18 Kelly Tan: $16,378
- T28 Hannah Green: $11,742
- T28 Charley Hull: $11,742
- T28 Megan Khang: $11,742
- T28 Ariya Jutanugarn: $11,742
- T28 Amy Olson: $11,742
- T28 Cheyenne Knight: $11,742
- T28 Haeji Kang: $11,742
- T35 Minjee Lee: $7,588
- T35 Atthaya Thitikul: $7,588
- T35 A Lim Kim: $7,588
- T35 Ryann O'Toole: $7,588
- T35 Pajaree Anannarukarn: $7,588
- T35 Matilda Castren: $7,588
- T35 Brittany Altomare: $7,588
- T35 Lauren Stephenson: $7,588
- T35 Elizabeth Szokol: $7,588
- T35 Angel Yin: $7,588
- T35 Perrine Delacour: $7,588
- T35 Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,588
- T35 Stephanie Meadow: $7,588
- T35 Aditi Ashok: $7,588
- T35 Youngin Chun: $7,588
- T50 Danielle Kang: $4,739
- T50 Jeongeun Lee6: $4,739
- T50 Mina Harigae: $4,739
- T50 Sophia Popov: $4,739
- T50 Stacy Lewis: $4,739
- T50 Alison Lee: $4,739
- T50 Sarah Schmelzel: $4,739
- T50 Chella Choi: $4,739
- T50 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: $4,739
- T50 Maude-Aimee Leblanc: $4,739
- T60 Lizette Salas: $3,724
- T60 So Yeon Ryu: $3,724
- T60 Yealimi Noh: $3,724
- T60 Wei-Ling Hsu: $3,724
- T60 Esther Henseleit: $3,724