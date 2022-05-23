2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Hannah Green, So Yeon Ryu, Minjee Lee and more.
This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the 12th event of the season and the only match-play format event of the year.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 12th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the LPGA's match-play event pitting 64 players against each other in a unique format.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Youngin Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Perrine Delacour
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Gaby Lopez
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Annie Park
- Sophia Popov
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jenny Shin
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Angel Yin
Top 50 players in 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field
- 4. Minjee Lee
- 5. Atthaya Thitikul
- 8. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 11. Danielle Kang
- 16. Jennifer Kupcho
- 18. Hannah Green
- 19. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 22. Anna Nordqvist
- 24. Jeong Eun Lee6
- 26. Ayaka Furue
- 27. Georgia Hall
- 29. Madelene Sagstrom
- 32. Lizette Salas
- 33. Charley Hull
- 35. Ally Ewing
- 37. Megan Khang
- 38. So Yeon Ryu
- 39. A Lim Kim
- 42. Hye Jin Choi
- 44. Ryann O'Toole
- 50. Mina Harigae