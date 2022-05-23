2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Hannah Green, So Yeon Ryu, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the 12th event of the season and the only match-play format event of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 12th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the LPGA's match-play event pitting 64 players against each other in a unique format.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the event, which is the eighth of the schedule.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Youngin Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Perrine Delacour

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jennifer Kupcho

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Gaby Lopez

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Annie Park

Sophia Popov

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Sarah Schmelzel

Jenny Shin

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Atthaya Thitikul

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Angel Yin

Top 50 players in 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field