How much money does the 2022 PGA Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 PGA Championship purse is a lot of money, and the PGA Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 PGA Championship purse is $15 million for the second men's major of the year, played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

How much money does the 2022 PGA Championship winner get?

The PGA Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 PGA Championship winner's share is $2,700,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2021, Phil Mickelson won the $2,160,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse in the 2021 PGA Championship for his sixth major win. Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship in his first appearance for his first major win, earning $1,980,000 from an $11 million purse.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 78th-place finisher earning $23,700. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 600 points. The winner receives 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The PGA Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.