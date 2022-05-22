2022 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $15 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the PGA Championship prize pool is at $2,700,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $991,900. The PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $23,700.

Players who miss the cut are paid $4,000.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bubba Watson and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 PGA Championship from the correct 2022 PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 professionals and ties, and those 78 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 PGA Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Championship cut is made, with the PGA of America adding money to the purse if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Championship cut rule down to the top 70 and ties, no players are subject to a secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, lifetime entry into the PGA Championship, berths into the next five editions of the Masters, US Open, Open Championship and The Players, as well as entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

