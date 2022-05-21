Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship field on Saturday evening, deciding his body had enough of the second men's major of the year at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

Woods withdrew from the tournament after shooting a PGA Championship-career-worst 9-over 79 in the third round, leaving him at 12 over par for the tournament with a round to go.

Woods showed signs throughout the week, including in his Thursday and Friday rounds, that his body was in significant pain from both prior back surgeries and the single-car wreck in Feburary 2021 that led to a compound fracture in his right leg.

Making matters worse for Woods was the relatively quick turnaround from a later tee time on Friday with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth into an earlier Saturday tee time for the third round after making the 36-hole cut with a shot to spare. A 30-degree drop in the temperature from Friday to Saturday also likely caused problems for Woods, who made the 36-hole cut in April's Masters tournament and then struggled mightily for the final two rounds.

PGA of America president Jim Richerson issued a statement following Woods' withdrawal, saying, "“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship. We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

Woods has not committed to the US Open in June at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He has said, however, he intends to compete in the 150th Open Championship in July at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.