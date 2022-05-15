2022 AT&T Byron Nelson money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/15/2022 at 1:56 pm
The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payout is from the $9.1 million purse, with 84 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AT&T Byron Nelson prize pool is at $1,638,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $991,900. The AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $16,107.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Sebastian Munoz, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson from the correct 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 84 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 52 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,638,000
2 $991,900
3 $627,900
4 $445,900
5 $373,100
6 $329,875
7 $307,125
8 $284,375
9 $266,175
10 $247,975
11 $229,775
12 $211,575
13 $193,375
14 $175,175
15 $166,075
16 $156,975
17 $147,875
18 $138,775
19 $129,675
20 $120,575
21 $111,475
22 $102,375
23 $95,095
24 $87,815
25 $80,535
26 $73,255
27 $70,525
28 $67,795
29 $65,065
30 $62,335
31 $59,605
32 $56,875
33 $54,145
34 $51,870
35 $49,595
36 $47,320
37 $45,045
38 $43,225
39 $41,405
40 $39,585
41 $37,765
42 $35,945
43 $34,125
44 $32,305
45 $30,485
46 $28,665
47 $26,845
48 $25,389
49 $24,115
50 $23,387
51 $22,841
52 $22,295
53 $21,931
54 $21,567
55 $21,385
56 $21,203
57 $21,021
58 $20,839
59 $20,657
60 $20,475
61 $20,293
62 $20,111
63 $19,929
64 $19,747
65 $19,565
66 $19,383
67 $19,201
68 $19,019
69 $18,837
70 $18,655
71 $18,473
72 $18,291
73 $18,109
74 $17,927
75 $17,745
76 $17,563
77 $17,381
78 $17,199
79 $17,017
80 $16,835
81 $16,653
82 $16,471
83 $16,289
84 $16,107

