2022 PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on ESPN, CBS Sports

The 2022 PGA Championship marks the second major championship of the PGA Tour season, with the PGA of America presenting the championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA Championship TV schedule sees ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship. The PGA Championship TV schedule predictable for a reason, and ESPN airs four days of live golf action from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. ESPN+, which is an add-on streaming service for $5 per month (Golf News Net may earn commissions if you subscribe to ESPN+ through this link), has the first half of the coverage window on Thursday and Friday, as well early coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes to the top 70 and ties. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Oklahoma host club.

A world-class field including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, who all seek to win the Wanamaker trophy.

ESPN has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early round weekend coverage. CBS airs Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be six hours from 2-8 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, ESPN has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern