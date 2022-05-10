2022 Cognizant Founders Cup purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Cognizant Founders Cup purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/10/2022 at 1:04 pm
The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 11th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Cognizant Founders Cup: What you need to know

Purse: $3,000,000
Winner's share: $450,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $279,144
3 $202,499
4 $156,649
5 $126,085
6 $103,160
7 $86,349
8 $75,652
9 $68,010
10 $61,896
11 $57,310
12 $53,489
13 $50,127
14 $47,071
15 $44,320
16 $41,875
17 $39,736
18 $37,902
19 $36,374
20 $35,150
21 $33,929
22 $32,705
23 $31,484
24 $30,260
25 $29,191
26 $28,122
27 $27,050
28 $25,981
29 $24,911
30 $23,994
31 $23,077
32 $22,160
33 $21,242
34 $20,325
35 $19,563
36 $18,797
37 $18,035
38 $17,270
39 $16,504
40 $15,894
41 $15,283
42 $14,673
43 $14,059
44 $13,449
45 $12,991
46 $12,532
47 $12,073
48 $11,614
49 $11,156
50 $10,697
51 $10,393
52 $10,087
53 $9,780
54 $9,476
55 $9,169
56 $8,863
57 $8,559
58 $8,252
59 $7,948
60 $7,642
61 $7,490
62 $7,335
63 $7,183
64 $7,031
65 $6,877
66 $6,724
67 $6,572
68 $6,418
69 $6,266
70 $6,114

